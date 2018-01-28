New owner, new logo debut at Black’s

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske New owner Brad Haug stands next to the new logo as the next era of business begins at Black’s Sporting Goods in Godfrey. Haug took over operations at the beginning of the year, and along with the new branding, he has plans for more changes.

Black’s Sporting Goods is looking a bit different these days, and there’s more new looks to come.

On Jan. 1, Brad Haug took over as the new owner of the store, just off Homer M. Adams Parkway at 2720 B Grovelin in Godfrey. Along with a new owner is a new logo, and more changes to come.

Having the same family ownership since 1955, Haug first indicated his interest in the store to previous owner David Hachting about five years ago. David took over the store when his father, Wayne, passed away in 2012. The younger Hachting hadn’t forgotten Haug’s interest in the store, and in October, he contacted Haug and asked if he was ready to take over.

“The previous owner let me know he was ready to move on,” Haug said.

With a new owner and a new logo, there are no other visible changes yet, but there soon will be.

“We are surveying customers when they come in now to learn what they want us to be for them,” Haug said. “We are also planning to add online shopping to our website and upgrading both our retail space and our inventory.”

Hours of operation remain the same: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For information, call (618) 466-7333 or visit the website.

Bing Field moves to Alton

Bing Field Paintball and Airsoft Park has relocated its former Edwardsville playing field to Alton. The new Alton location opened Jan. 6 at 500 Bing Field Road with GPS coordinates of 38.878560, -90.147315, behind Alton Steel and with access from Cut Street.

“We have open play every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” owner Chris Burnett said. “The park is also available for reservation play seven days a week.”

Burnett also noted Bing Field’s pro shop is still across from the library in Edwardsville at 211 E. Vandalia St. and is open seven days a week.

“This new location is 60 acres, so it’s much larger than the old one,” Burnett said. “We will have nine fields when the new one is completed. Right now we only have three fields that we are playing on. Customers of our (former) Edwardsville location had been asking for an urban-type field. So we did build a five-acre city field at the Alton location. It has 50 buildings on it of various sizes. That has been the favorite field so far.”

Reservations are not required for open play on the weekends. To play during the week or with a larger group, call (618) 692-8271 to reserve the field. Online reservation bookings will be available soon.

