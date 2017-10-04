New owners sign on with Cleveland-Heath

EDWARDSVILLE — There’s a saying that the only constant in life is change. But Keith and Kari McGinness want to reassure fans of Cleveland-Heath that adage won’t apply to the popular eatery.

“We fell in love with the restaurant as it is,” Keith McGinness says. “If we’d wanted to make changes, we would have bought something else.”

McGinness and his wife, Kari, are the new owners of Cleveland-Heath, a favorite Edwardsville restaurant at 106 N. Main St., just a block from the Madison County Courthouse.

Even the name will stay the same.

“We’ve established a close relationship with Ed and Jen and have spent many weeks working with them during the transition,” McGinness says.

The couple took over the restaurant Sept. 1 from Jenny Cleveland and Eric “Ed” Heath.

Keith, 40, and Kari, 42, talked about opening a restaurant for years but only started seriously looking 18 months ago. That’s when they discovered Cleveland-Heath.

Keith McGinness says the couple came close to picking a few other restaurants but “nothing clicked.” They learned of the restaurant in February and from the moment they walked in, he says, “we instantly fell in love with everything about it — the ambiance, its relationship with the local community, the upscale but casual feel.”

The McGinnesses have been in the restaurant industry for years. Kari’s restaurant experience is on the front end. She grew up in St. Louis and has managed independent restaurants. Keith grew up in Southern Illinois. His expertise is in behind-the-scenes operations. He’s been in the restaurant industry 25 years, starting out as a dishwasher when he was 16. He spent 19 years as Applebee’s director of operations for a number of the restaurants in five Midwestern states and understands the value of a brand. That’s why executive chef Rick Kazmer and general manager Eli Barnes will be retained.

“They’ll help carry on the culture of the restaurant,” McGinness says. “There won’t be any changes beyond the routine menu changes every eight weeks or so.”

Known for its “gourmet comfort food,” Cleveland-Heath will continue to serve bestselling menu items such as “an outstanding BLT, burger and chicken tacos. My hope and expectations are that guests will not notice any changes,” McGinness says.

In addition to the main dining room, private parties up to 25 can be accommodated.

Cleveland and Heath are relocating to Utah, Heath’s home state. The two met in Salt Lake City but eventually made their way to Illinois, where Cleveland could be near her family. She said it was time to return the favor to Heath.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter