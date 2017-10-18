New restaurant coming to Alton’s version of The Hill

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske A banner hangs in the front window of the building at 602 E. Third St. in Alton, announcing the forthcoming new restaurant soon to arrive there. Decaro’s, owned and operated by Eric Smith, will offer Italian food including specialty pizzas, pastas, sandwiches, and salads. Open seven days per week for lunch and dinner, the restaurant will also provide carryout, delivery and catering options. Plans also include its availability for private parties.

ALTON — With hopes to be open before the new year, a new family-friendly Italian restaurant will soon fill up the remodeled walls at 602 E. Third St.

Serving lunch and dinner seven days per week, the new owner also plans to provide carryout, delivery and catering options from the spot on Alton’s own version of The Hill at the corner of Henry and East Third.

Eric Smith is the owner and operator of Decaro’s, which will soon serve up authentic homemade Italian cuisine to patrons dining inside the newly renovated location as well as to patrons from outside its walls.

“We will only prepare and serve the kinds of Italian dishes my Grandma Decaro would have served,” Smith said.

Decaro’s will offer Italian food including specialty pizzas, pastas, sandwiches and salads. Plans for the establishment also include its availability for private parties.

The name Decaro’s, pronounced as “dee-kare-ohs,” is a tribute to Smith’s grandparents, Frank and Thelma Decaro. Along with their influence and heritage to guide him, Smith said he is so appreciative of all the support he has gotten from his family and friends to get to this point.

“There has been a lot of support, and a lot of anticipation building all along the way,” he said.

The process is being finalized that will also allow them to serve beer and wine.

“We want this to be a place where the whole family can come and enjoy a meal,” Smith said. “Where the kids can be kids. There will be a bar area where patrons can come in, sit and enjoy a drink with their meal and watch TV while they are doing it.”

Smith is no stranger to the restaurant industry. In fact, he spent 16 years as the manager for the site’s former tenant. He also has experience under his belt working at The Loading Dock in Grafton and at Mac’s Time Out Lounge in downtown Alton.

“I got my start in the restaurant business at 15 ½ years old as a busboy at Yacovelli’s in Florissant,” Smith shared. “I grew up in Florissant, Mo., but I have called Alton my home now for the past 15 years.”

The new restaurant is in the midst of developing its team as well. For those who are interested in employment opportunities, Smith said application forms are available at the back door of the restaurant and prospective employees can send the restaurant a message through Facebook.

In fact, to keep up with all the latest developments, as well as for announcements regarding its opening, Smith recommends to like and follow their Facebook page, @decarosalton.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter