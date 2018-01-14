New wheels on the block

First established in 1999 by its founder, Larry Sutton, RNR (Rent-N-Roll) Tire Express has become a leading provider of custom wheels and tires with easy payment options. After opening one new location every month for the past 30 months, the company has a reputation as the nation’s fastest-growing tire and custom wheel franchise, with an announcement in mid-November that it will open its 100th location in Sarasota, Fla.

In the Midwest, RNR Tire Express will soon make Alton the home for its eighth location at 2833 Homer Adams Parkway. Scheduled to officially move into town in early 2018, near the Schnucks store and the former Kmart, the wheel and tire supplier is eager to introduce residents to its pay-as-you-go program.

“We are excited to bring RNR Tire Express to the Alton area to equip all residents with a safe and reliable set of tires,” regional sales manager Breanne Bergman said. “A fantastic and well-prepared team is already in place, and they’re eager to serve the community. Bringing RNR Tire Express to Alton will allow us to continue to provide support and service within the St. Louis and Metro East areas.”

Other Midwest locations include Fairview Heights, St. Louis, Marion, Ill., Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Mo., Evansville, Ind., and Paducah, Ky. The company’s national corporate office is in Tampa, Fla.

RNR Tire Express offers customers a pay-as-you-go option when purchasing tires and wheels. This is helpful for customers because it makes the cost of new and select pre-owned tires convenient and budget-friendly, Bergman said. Low weekly and monthly payment plans will be offered with no credit needed, with a payback period of 6, 12, or 18 months.

“Customers can drive away with four new name-brand tires for as low as $15.99 per week,” Bergman said.

There will be more than 1,000 wheels and tires to select from, and RNR provides certified technicians who will install them for free. After-service care also includes balance, rotation and flat repair that is complimentary as well.

More information will roll out soon. To keep up with the Alton store’s progress, visit the Midwest division’s website or call Bergman at (618) 529-0091.

