Of trees and tea

BETHALTO — The charm of Weeping Willow is immediate when you step into the tearoom for lunch or dessert.

Wood flooring, cheerful curtains and country décor present the ambiance owner Brittany Butler wants to convey — a charming and historic restaurant where people can spend time together and share a meal “that took time, care, and effort to make.”

Butler, 26, took over the business from her boyfriend’s family in January 2016. She was an employee and student at the time. The owners no longer wanted to continue the business and asked her if she’d be interested in taking it over.

“At the time, I was in my last year of school for an art therapy degree,” Butler says. “I had to decide between finishing school with a degree and possibly not having a job or taking over the business.”

Butler has received support from a lot of people, including her boyfriend, Blake.

“He always tells me how proud he is of me when it comes to the tearoom and how I’ve really improved the place in a short amount of time,” she says. “This is the best compliment I could ever receive.”

An introvert, Butler prefers to stay behind the scenes in the kitchen. She does all the baking, including the tearoom’s popular Snicker’s Pie, and enjoys coming up with new weekly specials for her customers.

“I love creating new desserts and salads,” she says. “Almost everything is homemade and we pride ourselves in providing the freshest, locally produced and free-range ingredients.”

The daily menu includes à la carte items, pick two or three, a children’s menu and homemade desserts. Butler expanded the original menu, providing more options and keeping it fresh with seasonal items.

One new item is autumn Cobb salad. The traditional salad is updated with goat cheese, diced apple, pecans, dried cranberries and a warm bacon dressing. Butler also added a bacon chicken ranch sandwich, wraps, pizzette, and a Greek salad. A customer favorite is the chicken and dumplings Butler’s mom, Pam Butler, makes every Friday.

“People go crazy over it,” Butler says. “My mom is 100 percent supportive of me and puts in a lot of hard work helping me run the business.”

The tearoom’s dining room seats 55 and there’s an event room upstairs that seats up to 70. Perfect for intimate weddings, baby and bridal parties and other small gatherings, the room rents for $220 for 4 1/2 hours. Catering for 25 or more is available with a couple menus to choose from.

Some décor from the previous owners has stayed the same. Butler added curtains and new table linen, chalkboards showing weekly specials and dessert and other miscellaneous items around the restaurant. Rhonda Miller, who Butler said is “well-known in town as very crafty,” made some of the items for Butler.

When Butler bought the business, the tearoom was still getting its name out, so she knew changing the name would only complicate advertising the business.

“Plus, I like the name,” she says.

She increased her marketing on Facebook and says the Internet brings in a lot of new business, along with word-of-mouth referrals. Those who join Weeping Willow’s email list receive a free cup of soup, a free birthday dessert and a subscriber-only special of the week.

“My reward is the people who come in here,” Butler says. “I had a woman come in who asked for me so she could compliment me on the food.”

Weeping Willow Tea Room, 128 W. Central St., is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

