Online ordering companies pool their resources

Online restaurant ordering companies Ordello LLC and To-Go Delivery LLC announced a partnership agreement Oct. 16.

The two companies combined their resources to offer Metro East restaurants online ordering, web design, and delivery options. This partnership means Ordello and To-Go Delivery are one of only five U.S. companies that offers restaurants and consumers this comprehensive package.

“This partnership means that we can provide restaurants and consumers all the options they want in one package,” said Justin Sandbach, co-owner of To-Go Delivery LLC. “If you’re a restaurant and you want us to build you a fully customizable website, we can do that. If you’re a consumer and you want to order your food for carryout or delivery, we can do that, too. It’s a win-win.”

Jaymes Sorbel, chief executive officer of Ordello LLC, said this means To-Go Delivery is be able to enter the St. Louis and O’Fallon, Ill., markets for delivery where Ordello is already operating.

“Partnering with To-Go creates a complete package for our restaurant customers,” Ordello Vice-President Landry Sorbel said.

Edwardsville-based Ordello’s mission is to be the leading service provider of affordable enterprise level online ordering systems for corporate restaurant chains, independent restaurant chains, and independent restaurants.

To-Go Delivery is an online food-delivery company that started in the Metro East in early August. Its Order To-Go app is available for download for iOS and Android devices.

Ordello.com

HaveItToGo.com