Open house and art show to celebrate 20 years in business

GODFREY — Abbey Inc. Graphic Design & Support Services will hold an open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at 3312 Godfrey Road.

This free networking event will include the book-signing of the newest addition to the Seymour Bluffs’ children’s book series and an art show featuring locally renowned artists. The event will include appetizers, beverages and door prizes.

Local authors Phyllis Bechtold and Lacy McDonald teamed up with the Alton High School graphic communications students to create “Seymour Bluffs & Benjamin Godfrey,” highlighting Godfrey’s life and contributions to the Riverbend. The authors and students will be on site to sign the first books, printed by Abbey Inc.

Local artists Gene Ursprung, Jeanie Cousley and Kevin Duncan will display their colorful creations throughout the building on Godfrey Road.

“I love this community and am a big shop local supporter,” Abbey Inc. owner Cherie Schroeder said. “Being able to be in business for 20 years in the Riverbend has been a blessing. This event is our opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to this community.”

Abbey Graphic Design & Support Services Inc., established in 1997, is a woman-owned, international award-winning company specializing in marketing and graphic design services, including printing, mail marketing, web design, wide-format productions and apparel for companies. For information, call (618) 466-3300 or visit the Facebook page.

facebook.com/AbbeyInc

