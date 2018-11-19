Organic brewery named Small Business of the Month

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Old Bakery Beer Company, a certified organic craft brewery in downtown Alton, as its Small Business of the Month for November.

In addition to the brewery’s lineup of all-organic beers, its restaurant and tasting room features a menu of seasonally rotating sandwiches, salads, and soups, designed to pair well with beer and highlight the vast array of produce and artisan goods available in the region.

Old Bakery Beer Company was born in early 2015 after they were introduced to the beautiful old Colonial Bakery building in downtown Alton. Part of the building started its life as a bakery in the late 1800s. After a fire in 1929 and a series of remodels, additions, and changes in ownership, the building remained a bakery until the early 1980s, when it shut down. They have tried their best to keep the building’s history alive, and their name is just a small piece of that endeavor.

The Old Bakery Beer Company hosts Drink for a Cause nights on the third Thursday of every month to raise money for local charities. They host numerous other fundraisers for organizations including The BackStoppers, SIUE Friends of Music, The Nature Institute, Sierra Club, and more. They have donated more than $10,000 in cash and products in 2017.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, visit the website or call (618) 467-2280.

Watch the video

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter