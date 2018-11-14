Passion and persistence

× Expand photos by Frank Prager The Fashion Lane owner Andrea Abbott (left) and Party On Broadway owner Vickie Hopkins

Downtown Alton is witnessing vitality and economic growth unlike anything it’s seen for decades, and enterprises owned by women are proving to be a vital part of the resurgence.

So when tenant Vicki Hopkins decided to expand and move her business across the street to Mineral Springs Mall, Andrea Abbott saw the perfect opportunity to nudge that growth along even more by opening up her own business in the space left behind.

Abbott says The Fashion Lane, which opens Nov. 16 and is co-owned by Abbott and Stephanie Bond, fills a growing need because larger retail stores are closing. Her store is a trendy boutique carrying fashionable and affordable women’s clothing.

“With large stores like Macy’s closing, options for fashionable clothing in the area are shrinking,” she says.

Carrying on a heritage of entrepreneurial ambition in her family, Abbott says her father and grandfather opened businesses in the Alton area, and she has done her best to follow in their footsteps.

“I started my first business when I was 10,” she says.

The Fashion Lane mobile truck store actually opened a year ago, offering clothing in a mobile unit. It has become so popular, Abbott has now opened a brick-and-mortar location in addition to the mobile unit.

The new shop offers clothing to fit almost any style, from business casual to dresses for that fashionable night out to clothing for everyday wear. Abbott also points out nothing costs more than $60. Clothing from size small to 3X is carried.

Jeans, sweaters, coats, shoes, and accessories are all stocked in the latest styles. Tunics with pockets and Sherpa fabric pullovers are also available.

“Because everyone has a cellphone, pockets on clothing have become very popular,” Abbott says.

The owners monitor trends through social media and “stock the store with what people want.” The Fashion Lane is also the exclusive dealer of F-Bomb Momma t-shirts, apparel and accessories for “every type of mom there is, including single, happy, working and exhausted.”

“In 20 years, I’ve never seen Alton this supportive and energetic,” Abbott says. “This store is exactly what the area needs right now.”

The Fashion Lane, 302 E. Broadway, is open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. More information can be found on the business’ Facebook page.

Party On Broadway, specializing in painting and craft parties, left the space open for Abbott’s business when it relocated just across the street. Vickie Hopkins opened her dream four years ago and is excited to see its space and footprint expanding.

The distinctive business offers instruction and materials that let customers complete acrylic paintings on wood or canvas. Depending on customers’ interests, projects can also include stencil designs.

With a background in both art and business, offering painting resources for customers was a natural for Hopkins.

“We help them pick out paints and materials for the way they want it to look,” she says.

A broad spectrum of project types and styles are available.

Parties at the store can accommodate up to 40 people. Hopkins says what people take away is not just a painting but a memory. “When you look at that painting years from now, you remember the people you were with when you created it,” she says.

Customers can bring their own food and drink to suit whatever party atmosphere they want to create.

Events can also be brought to the customer’s location and accommodate as many as 85 people, which Hopkins says can be a great team-building exercise for business groups. Instruction is customized for the specific age and skill level, and painting parties are also popular for children’s groups and class activities.

Hopkins also sells materials for people who want to take them home for their own craft projects. Paints, brushes, canvases and wood are all available.

Hopkins says she takes pride in the fact Party On Broadway tailors its offerings to suit the customer’s specific needs.

Party On Broadway is at 307 E. Broadway, in the space previously occupied by Aunt Sha’s Cottage Furniture. For more information, visit the website or call (314) 795-9003.

