Picture-perfect base

ALTON — Carrie Carpunky Photography has had a few new homes since moving out of its home studio in the family basement five years ago.

In fact, its first home away from the family home was Milton Schoolhouse in Alton. As of Dec. 1, it has moved out of the classroom and onto Broadway, where it now roosts at 10 E. Broadway.

Located near long-established neighbor Second Reading Book Shop, Carrie Carpunky Photography moved three times within Milton Schoolhouse before outgrowing its final space. Celebrating its new spot on Broadway with a grand opening on Jan. 27, owner Carrie Carpunky shared how it came to be that her studio became the next star along Alton’s Broadway corridor.

“My husband and I disagree a bit on who actually saw this space first,” Carpunky said. “But I always had kind of a dream of being down here on Broadway. I loved to shoot down here.”

Locals may recall that The Grapevine formerly occupied the Broadway space.

“When we first talked to the couple that owns it about renting the space, we determined that it was out of our price range,” Carpunky said. “After a couple of months went by, the owners contacted us back. They hadn’t found anyone else for the space, and asked if I was still interested. To which I responded, ‘Umm, yeah!’”

Now entering her eighth year in business, Carpunky offers both in-studio and on-location photo sessions.

“I like to stay close to home, though — around the Alton, Godfrey and Edwardsville-Glen Carbon area,” she said. “I will go as far north as Elsah or Pere Marquette, given the settings there, but essentially like to stay within a 25-mile radius of home. I’m a homebody.”

Self-described as a photographer who used to shoot “almost everything,” Carpunky has come into full focus on the types of shoots she does now. She has zoomed in on capturing special subjects, including newborns, families, and expecting mothers.

“I love newborns. And I love families,” she said. “That is what I really love to do; I am doing photography now in the genre I really love.”

Carpunky also does maternity shoots.

She said the natural and architectural beauty of her new location excites both her and her customers.

“Last year I started getting quite a few requests from people who were wanting to get away from the park setting; they wanted more urban,” she said. “As you can see if you look around, I am just footsteps away from some fabulous urban spots.

“The Laura Lofts stoop is one of my favorite places to shoot,” she said. And on the other side of another nearby structure, “There’s this wall in the parking lot. It’s brick and limestone, and the wall is kind of cracked. It has some rebar showing. It also has a crazy, cool vine growing on it, which looks different every season. Right now, it should be bare, but it has some golden-brown leaves and some berries on it — it’s so fabulous.”

Photography sessions are by appointment only. She said the best way to reserve a time is to send an email to info@carriecarpunky.com or call (618) 433-9222. To keep up with the latest happenings in and out of the studio, follow her Facebook page, @carriecarpunkyphotography.

