Picture-perfect expertise

STAUNTON — The world is brimming with photographers. With the advent of phone cameras and social media, you need only go online to see a proliferation of pictures from an endless list of “photography” businesses.

Teri Dinnius will tell you it actually takes years of study, hard work and practice to become a real photographer.

Dinnius Photography opened in Staunton in March 2016. The business’ success is the result of decades of learning, practice, and experience.

“I was fortunate enough to have been able to apprentice under two master photographers,” she said. Master photographers are artists who have demonstrated the most advanced skills in the profession through competitions, advanced education, and service to the industry.

Dinnius is recognized as a certified professional photographer by the Professional Photographers of America organization. To achieve that designation, she is required to take classes and pass written tests and print exams that meet the organization’s specific requirements.

The practice aspect of her skills goes back a long way. Starting her photography career in the days of film and the darkroom, Dinnius made the transition to digital photography as the industry transformed around that technology. Digital photography, used by most photographers today, captures pictures on an electronic sensor rather than film.

“I shot for a long time with film,” she said. “I think that darkroom experience is important for anyone wanting to really understand photography.”

She said many educational institutions no longer even have darkrooms.

Dinnius Photography provides photography services and products for a range of occasions and requirements, from family portraits and school pictures to corporate event pictures and business portraits.

Customers can get standard prints and other products as well. Pictures from a photo session can be compiled into books. Wall prints are available on traditional medium or printed on canvas or metal. Picture framing is also offered.

Cards, invitations and thank-you notes can be created from photos. In addition, Dinnius Photography offers specialty items like ornaments and blankets imprinted with pictures.

The business emphasizes personalizing photos to fit the client.

“The first thing I do is talk to people to understand what is important to them,” Dinnius said.

When asked how she manages to stand out from the sea of photographers in the market, Dinnius summed it up in one word.

“Quality,” she said. “We don’t just run customers through the mill with the same approach for everyone.”

Dinnius is working toward her master’s certification in photography and recently moved closer to that goal through her success at the International Photographers Conference in Nashville. Two of her photographs were accepted into the juried event.

Both photographs were awarded a “merited” rating. One of them achieved an “excellent” rating in its class. Only merited prints are shown at the conference’s exhibit and less than 25 percent of the prints entered end up qualifying.

Dinnius has completed all classes and education and only requires further merited prints to achieve her master’s certification. Next year’s conference is in Atlanta and she hopes to do well again there.

Dinnius Photography can conduct photo sessions at the business’ studio at 301 W. Main St. Sessions can also be held at customers’ homes and businesses, at events and schools or in whatever location people want to have their pictures taken.

The business can be reached at (618) 655-0177 or by email at dinniusphotography@hotmail.com.

More information as well as examples of Dinnius’ photography are available on the business’ website and Facebook.

