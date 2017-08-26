Planting the seeds of success

EDWARDSVILLE — South Maple Design held its official grand opening on July 25 with a ribbon-cutting and open house at 1063 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

Customers had the opportunity to meet with team members and designers, visit with vendors and suppliers, and even use interactive displays.

South Maple Design stems from R.P. Lumber, which Robert L. Plummer founded in 1977 in Staunton and has since expanded in Illinois and Missouri as an industry leader for full-service retail home centers and building material suppliers. The business aims to develop a complete and convenient home design center.

“Since this was our first design center, we wanted to roll it out locally and we felt Edwardsville was a central location for the surrounding markets,” R.P. Lumber Vice President Jason Plummer said.

The business’ local connection distinguishes it from the competition — every item from floor to ceiling can be sourced at South Maple Design or a nearby R.P. Lumber location.

“We felt it was important to show the consumer the wide variety of products available to them locally,” Plummer said.

Designers include Frank Platz, who has more than a dozen years working in flooring and appliance sales as well as experience designing kitchen cabinets; Rana Schmidt, who’s staged and designed homes since 2002; and Ruth Downing, who has served as a designer for R.P. Lumber since 2015. With nearly three decades of collective expertise under their belt, the team is designed to bring assurance to customers.

As a complete home design center, South Maple Design also serves as a one-stop shop for do-it-yourself projects, from kitchen to bath to back yard to office. Plummer said the center “offers solutions for every budget” and “has on-staff design experts to assist with a wide variety of projects, and products and decisions.”

The business also carries products for countertops, garage organization, outdoor kitchens, laundry rooms, mud rooms, composite decking, lighting and manufactured stone, among others.

Selection is essential, but the business recognizes that customer satisfaction extends beyond what’s on the shelf.

“South Maple Design is there to assist consumers by providing a ‘no sales pressure’ environment, where consumers can explore the many styles and choices out there for their home improvement projects,” Plummer said.

With only a few weeks since the official grand opening, the center is approaching the future with a solid optimism forged in an unwavering commitment to customer service.

“We hope South Maple Design grows by reputation and service — by assisting customers with these very important and sometimes tough decisions and see to it that they are pleased when their projects are completed,” Plummer said. “We will continue to expand the product selection and design services offered to meet customer demand.”

For information, call (618) 307-9955 or visit the website.

southmapledesign.com

