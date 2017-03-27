Popping up again in Alton

ALTON — PopUtopia Gourmet Popcorn & Sweets, a shop specializing in distinctive popcorn flavors and other sweet treats, recently opened at its new location next to Real Deals at 231 E. Delmar. Its offerings, however, are not new to the area.

Formerly known to local fans as The Hive, its previous location on the corner of Piasa and Third streets in downtown Alton was unexpectedly sold, forcing owner Rebecca Pattan to find a new place for customers to pop in and pick up their favorite flavors and other confections.

“We have restructured, and as of March 11, reopened as PopUtopia,” Pattan said. “It took a while to find just the right location. After almost two years, we were thrilled when Margot and Doug Huber approached us about a retail space they had available next door to their stores, The Other Side and Real Deals Home Decor.”

Pattan also noted they sold gift certificates at the former location that customers were unable to redeem because of the unexpected closure.

“If our friends still have the gift certificates, we will gladly honor those at the new location,” she said.

PopUtopia prides itself as “a customer service-based mom and pop business” that specializes in more than 150 flavors of gourmet popcorn, bulk and nostalgic candy as well as fine chocolates. The shop’s services include seasonal and special occasion gift baskets made to order, or if you have a traditional basket, they can fill and wrap that as well. Pattan made particular note of this with the upcoming Easter holiday.

“We also offer bulk popcorn for weddings, parties, schools and corporate orders,” Pattan said.

Popcorn and confectionary tins are available for holidays, and the store maintains a rotating selection of seasonal treats for Easter, Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day.

PopUtopia also offers popcorn and candy buffets for weddings and other events, as well as corporate gift baskets and tins.

The popcorn, which is made in house, comes in rotating flavors including classics such as cheddar, caramel, Chicago-mix, and kettle corn as well as specialty varieties like rosemary and white truffle, buffalo blue cheese, curry and birthday cake.

Pattan said the selection changes daily, and over the span of the year, one can expect to see more than 150 “sweet and savory” popcorn flavors. The shop also makes candied nuts. The selection includes cashews, pecans and almonds. Customers can also purchase saltwater taffy, Hammond’s chocolate bars and old-fashioned candies.

“Looking forward, it was very important to us to be able to reopen our business in Alton,” Pattan said. “It is our great pleasure to be back serving our community and as always we will be hard at work to earn their patronage. We are ever-thankful to all of our customers and friends that have supported our return.”

PopUtopia is open 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

You can find the store on Twitter and Instagram at @Poputopia, or on Facebook at @PoputopiaPopcorn. To learn more, you can also call (618) 433-8588 or just pop into the store.

