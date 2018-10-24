Popping up in a new spot

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Poputopia Gourmet Popcorn & Sweets Owner Rebecca Pattan, with the help from her shop’s staff, is packing up and getting ready to move again to “an ideal location” at Alton Square Mall. Pattan says their goal is to reopen at their new mall store within the next week or “definitely by Nov. 1.” As a shop specializing in distinctive popcorn flavors and other sweet treats, they had opened at their most recent location at 231 E. Delmar just about two years ago. The shop was first known as The Hive, and was originally at the corner of Piasa and Third Streets in downtown Alton.

Poputopia Gourmet Popcorn & Sweets has been a destination location that could be a bit hard to find when a snack urge or a sweet tooth craving comes along.

That’s all about to change, however, as the confectionery gears up to welcome new and returning customers alike to its new home at Alton Square Mall.

“We are in the midst of making the move right now, and we hope to be all done within the next week, definitely by Nov. 1,” owner Rebecca Pattan said.

The new location will be on the mall’s lower level in the former Crown Vision Center location, just behind the escalators if entering through the mall’s center entrance near the Ross doors and next door to Supermarket of Shoes.

Citing a loss of business as a main reason for moving from its sometimes obscure location that has existed within sight of mall traffic but not on its direct path, Pattan said it was also the initiative taken by Jim Hull Jr. of mall management Hull Property Group to come in personally and talk with her that helped them decide to move into the mall.

“Jim approached us on three different occasions to discuss the possibility,” Pattan said. “Initially, before we opened here, we had wanted to be in the mall’s upper level, near Savvi and the former Things Remembered, because weddings are one of our biggest revenue streams.

“With the redevelopment plans for the mall that now include closing off the upper level to stores, we will move into an ideal space with a highly visible location. We’ll be right next to Santa for the holidays. We are really excited about Hull Group’s overall plan for the mall and to be a part of it.”

Pattan also noted that, with this move, they still have 18 months left on their lease at the Delmar location. She said they intend to work with the Alton farmers market groups and lease out their commercial kitchen to them in some kind of co-op fashion so farmers can provide their goods to customers year-round, and that the kitchen will also continue to serve Poputopia.

“The kitchen at the Delmar location will serve as our commissary. We also have future plans to lease the commercial kitchen out, by the hour or by the day, to local farmers and others who would be interested in using our facility.

“We want to be able to offer and incorporate locally grown products as much as possible. For example, Tanya Fox’s French macarons have been such a hit at the farmers market this year, and we will be offering them in our recipes at Poputopia,” Pattan added.

With a new location, Poputopia will be able to expand its offerings to include even more treats and temptations. They will be adding Hammond’s hot chocolate, South Bend Chocolate Company coffee and Coca-Cola bottled products to their beverage list, with South Bend’s whole bean coffee also available for purchase.

“We will have seating as well, so that mall shoppers can pop in, rest for a bit and regain their energy to continue with their shopping at the mall,” Pattan said.

The store will continue to feature its full line of renowned popcorns as well as its popcorn balls and cones. It will also offer customers the chance to purchase its distinctive line of chocolate popcorn pies, which come in three sizes and five or six varieties of flavors.

Poputopia will also offer an assortment of merchandise and products to customers, including “items you might add to a gift basket prepared by us,” Pattan said. “We will continue with our gift basket ideas as well as with our tins. We are offering 8 different-size tins with 6 different designs for the holiday season right now, and for any holiday popcorn tin pre-orders placed in November, you’ll receive 20 percent off.”

Expanded product choices will come out of Poputopia’s own kitchen whenever possible, as well as from other small businesses and companies. A product line expansion that will include products from Sweet Jubilee gourmet treat company will also be available at the new location.

“We work with other mom and pop stores as much as we can. For example, Mississippi Mud Pottery makes the bowls that we use for our baskets and other offerings. We use beer from Old Bakery Beer Company when we make some of our popcorn choices. And you can find our popcorn at The Gift Box, as well as at Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton,” Pattan said.

“We take very much a whole food approach to our offerings. We want to provide that great indulgent snack that every American can enjoy, but in the healthiest way we can. We only use organic ingredients, and we may eventually pursue becoming certified organic ourselves one day. We take our work here seriously, while keeping it fun and safe for our customers. We are actively involved in research and development, in ingredient choices and in quality control. We don’t just pop popcorn. With our products, you can feel really good about giving them to your kids.”

They will soon have a new app available through Zing, where customers will be able to access coupons, gift certificates, and more. She recommended people follow Poputopia’s Facebook page to keep up with the latest developments or call the store at (618) 433-8588.

