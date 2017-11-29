Prairie Farms CEO joins hospital foundation board

Prairie Farms Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President Ed Mullins has joined the board of the Anderson Hospital Foundation.

The nine-member board provides leadership for carrying out the foundation’s mission: to support and promote the hospital as it provides exceptional health care services for the communities it serves. Mullins has been with Prairie Farms for more than 37 years. He serves on the Missouri Grocers Board of Directors and is an officer of the Prairie Farms Dairy Board of Directors, International Dairy Foods Association (Executive Committee), and the Board of Milk Industry Foundation.

Mullins and his wife, Carla, live in Edwardsville and have two children, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

“I am excited to welcome Ed to the foundation board,” said Keith Page, president and CEO of Anderson Hospital. “Ed brings great community knowledge, a belief in Anderson Hospital and the desire to envision an ambitious future for the foundation to meet Anderson Hospital’s growing needs.”

