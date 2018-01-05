Program aims to help businesses grow

The Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is collaborating with WRS Solutions LLC to bring the highly acclaimed Kauffman Foundation FastTrac Growth Venture series to the Riverbend.

The series is a flexible program with a proven framework to help established companies and entrepreneurs realize the full potential of their businesses through sustainable growth and operational efficiency. This eight-part series will bring local resource partners together to help small businesses grow and expand operations.

“This is an opportunity business owners will not want to miss,” SBDC Director Jo Ann DiMaggio May said. “Chambers of commerce, business-building and networking organizations are all encouraged to invite their members.”

The city of Alton, the Riverbend Growth Association, the village of Godfrey, SCORE of Southwest Illinois, and Confluence Business Advisors and its subsidiary What’s Next Business Hub are sponsors of this inaugural event. It will take place in Godfrey and provide local business resources to support small business owners.

The series runs from 9 a.m. to noon for eight consecutive Fridays beginning Jan. 12. The first four sessions (Jan. 12, 19, 26 and Feb. 2) will be at the Reliance Bank, 2810 Godfrey Road. The last four sessions (Feb. 9, 16, 23 and March 2) will be at the RiverBend Growth Association, 6722 Godfrey Road.

The cost is $75 to attend.

