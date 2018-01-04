Publication honors law firm’s Michael Angelides

ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms, announced Missouri Lawyers Weekly has named Michael J. Angelides, the firm’s managing shareholder, as one of its 2018 Law Firm Leader award recipients.

The Law Firm Leader award is part of Missouri Lawyer Weekly’s annual Missouri Lawyers Awards, which recognize lawyers in the state who have made an impact during the previous year. The Law Firm Leader Award honors chairpersons, managing partners or other law firm executives who demonstrated extraordinary vision, innovation and leadership.

“The firm congratulates Mike on this recognition by Missouri Lawyers Weekly as one of the area’s top Law Firm Leaders of 2018,” Simmons Hanly Conroy Chairman John Simmons said. “In addition to his many years in practice as a top asbestos lawyer and passionate advocate for worker and consumer rights, Mike has been instrumental in our firm’s growth and success as a national litigation leader on behalf of our plaintiff clients.”

Angelides led the firm, which is on the front lines of some of the most high-profile litigation in the country, to secure significant results for its clients in 2017. Major litigation successes and highlights involving the firm from the past year include:

– Three consecutive multi-million-dollar jury verdicts, including a $1.041 billion finding for plaintiffs, in bellwether trials for the DePuy Pinnacle (Johnson & Johnson) Hip Implant multidistrict litigation (MDL);

– $16 billion in global settlements for owners of Volkswagen vehicles impacted by the clean diesel emissions scandal;

– $1.5 billion global settlement for Midwest corn producers in the Syngenta AG MIR162 Corn MDL;

– A $6 million settlement for the village of Roxana and surrounding properties against the Wood River Refinery and Shell Oil for contaminated groundwater emanating from the refinery;

– $7.8 million jury verdict for a New York welder injured by asbestos exposure, as well as millions more in settlements for hundreds of families around the country harmed by asbestos;

– Hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements for women in Missouri and nationwide suffering from injuries caused by transvaginal mesh (TVM) in the TVM MDL; and

– Nearly 100 cases filed against opioid manufacturers for their fraudulent marketing campaigns on behalf of counties and cities in numerous states harmed by the opioid epidemic.

Under Angelides’ leadership, Simmons Hanly Conroy has continued to grow as a national leader in asbestos litigation, representing victims of mesothelioma against some of the largest companies in the nation. Simmons Hanly Conroy represents more families affected by mesothelioma and files more mesothelioma cases every year than any other law firm in the country.

In addition to its asbestos practice, Angelides oversees Simmons Hanly Conroy’s pharmaceutical injury, prescription opioid, environmental, personal injury and other mass tort and class action practices. The firm’s complex litigation attorneys have recovered millions of dollars on behalf of consumers throughout the country who were injured due to corporate wrongdoing.

Angelides joined Simmons Hanly Conroy in 2001 and became the firm’s managing shareholder in 2008. He earned his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law and his bachelor of arts from Kenyon College.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Toyota Unintended Acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle and the Volkswagen Emission Scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in Alton, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and St. Louis. Read more at simmonsfirm.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter