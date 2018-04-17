Publication honors Simmons Hanly Conroy shareholder

ALTON | Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms, announced Jo Anna Pollock, a shareholder in the firm’s Alton office, has received a 2018 Women’s Justice Award from Missouri Lawyers Weekly.

Pollock is an honoree in the Litigation Practitioner Award category, which recognizes female litigators who demonstrate leadership, professionalism and a passion for improving the quality of the justice system or contributing to the betterment of the profession.

“The firm congratulates Jo Anna as a winner of the 2018 Women’s Justice Award,” Simmons Hanly Conroy Chairman John Simmons said. “We proudly join Missouri Lawyers Weekly in celebrating Jo Anna’s many achievements, along with her commitment to her clients and to the practice of law.”

The annual Women’s Justice Awards celebrate extraordinary women lawyers, law students, rising stars, public officials and others in recognition of the standards of professional excellence they have set for their peers. All 2018 winners will be profiled in a special section of Missouri Lawyers Weekly published April 30.

A member of the firm’s Complex Litigation Department, Pollock focuses her practice on environmental, commercial, class action, and human rights litigation. She represents individuals and businesses hurt through the wrongful conduct of others. Pollock brings more than a decade of litigation experience in trial and appellate courts across the country and has secured tens of millions of dollars on behalf of her clients. Her work recently helped secure a significant settlement on behalf of Madison County residents harmed by refinery pollution, as well as a substantial preliminary settlement in a class action lawsuit on behalf of residents whose homes were polluted by harmful emissions from a Granite City steel mill. In 2014, she secured a sizable settlement on behalf of residents near the Bridgeton Landfill in Bridgeton, Mo.

She also has dedicated significant time to volunteerism and pro bono work. She has provided free legal representation to children as a guardian ad litem and has advised emerging artists, filmmakers and writers about copyright matters. In addition, she established the Madison County Bar Association Internship Program, which mentors high school students interested in the legal profession.

Pollock received her law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law and her bachelor of arts (magna cum laude) from Lindenwood University.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Prescription Opiates, Vioxx, Toyota Unintended Acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle and the Volkswagen Emission Scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in Alton, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and St. Louis.

