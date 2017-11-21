RBGA to promote Small Business Saturday

GODFREY — The RiverBend Growth Association is partnering with small businesses to promote Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25.

The organization will have a $50 Small Business Saturday Raffle. The winner can choose between a gift card or the opportunity to donate the money to a charity of the winner’s choice.

Small Business Saturday was launched in 2010 as an effort to support local places that make communities strong.

“Join the RiverBend Growth Association as we celebrate all the places that make our community great on Small Business Saturday,” a press release states.

For your chance to enter the Small Business Saturday Raffle, pick up your passport at a designated small business and make purchases at six Riverbend area small businesses. Make sure those businesses either stamp or sign your passport after you make your purchase. Once you fill up your passport, drop it off at any designated small business for your chance to win.

The designated businesses to pick up and drop off passports are Airport Plaza Bowl, Alton Sports Tap, Bluff City Grill, East Alton Ice Arena, Godfrey Meat Market, Grafton Oyster Bar, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, hazel2blue, Highflyers Grille, Jeffrey’s Flowers by Design, Jeni J’s Gifts, Guest Houses, & IceHouse Winery, The Old Bakery Beer Company, Olive Oil Marketplace Alton, PopUtopia Gourmet Popcorn and Sweets, Rolling Hills Golf Course, Sherry’s Snacks, SmartStyle Hair Salon (Wood River), St. Peters Hardware & True Value Rental, and WellCreek Pharmacy – Bethalto. (Jeni J’s will also have a holiday sleigh pop-up shop at 301 W. Main St. in Grafton as a designated place to pick up and drop off passports.)

The raffle winner will be chosen on #GivingTuesday on Nov. 28.

Small Business Saturday is also the first day of the Hayner Public Library’s Library Card Appreciation Week. Some businesses in the Hayner Public Library district are offering special promotions from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2 as part of their fifth annual Library Card Drive. Show your library card at the businesses listed on their Facebook page and if they are a small business have them sign or stamp your passport, too.

As you are shopping on Small Business Saturday, do not forget to post and share your shopping experiences on the business’ Facebook page; use the hashtags #SmallBizSat or #ShopSmall and tag the RiverBend Growth Association.

The RiverBend Growth Association is both the chamber of commerce and the economic development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. As a chamber of commerce, it actively promotes activities between member businesses. As an economic development organization, it works closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities. The organization’s mission is to provide leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 467-2280.

