Realtors group selects new chief executive officer

GLEN CARBON — The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors recently announced the hiring of Kyle Anderson as its chief executive officer starting July 1.

The association of more than 1,000 members includes Realtor and affiliate business partners serving Madison, Bond, Jersey, Calhoun, Montgomery, Fayette, and Macoupin counties.

“We are very excited to have Kyle continue to serve our association in his new role as CEO,” association President Sandy Michel-Stempinski said. “He will bring a source of energy and leadership to our organization along with a desire to grow the organization in size and service. The board wants to increase its role in the community and to have a stronger civic presence. Kyle will bring this and much more to the role of CEO.”

Anderson said he believes that he understands the association’s future needs after having served as their local government affairs director for the past six years. He helped grow their political advocacy on local issues and participation in the Realtors Political Action Committee. He also has helped grow local government partnerships through grants for local and regional projects.

“I am very honored to serve in this role,” Anderson said. “The GGAR is a great organization, with outstanding members with a long history of professionalism and service. Having served as their government affairs director for the past six years, I know how hard they work in their professional and association roles.”

Anderson was selected as a result of a search of association professionals. A lifelong resident of Madison County, Anderson graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a bachelor’s in political science. He is attending the Institute for Organizational Management, nonprofit management training provided by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Anderson served as a member of the Wood River City Council and as Madison County recorder in 2010.

“I would like to thank the Board of Directors for all of their work and dedication during the search,” Michel-Stempinski said. “Their time and commitment to the association is truly appreciated. GGAR is a volunteer-based association where our members take an active role in leadership and pushing our industry forward.”

“Realtors are area leaders serving as community spokespeople promoting our area to everyone,” Anderson said. “Area leaders should work with us to ensure Realtors are aware of all the great things they are doing and to allow us the opportunity to provide input when making changes that potentially affect residential and commercial real estate. The association serves its members in helping them do what Realtors do, and that is helping families achieve the American dream of homeownership.”

The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors belongs to the Illinois Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. For information, visit www.gatewayrealtors.org or contact the association office at (618) 692-8300.

