Regards to Broadway

× Expand Photo by Fred Pollard Steve's Antiques, 323 E. Broadway in Alton, is selling its merchandise while the building prepares for a new owner.

“I guess it’s time to go, really. I’ll have been around here for 46 years when I’m gone.”

That’s the final sentiment from Charles “Steve” Taylor as he reflects on the closing of his shop, known as Steve’s Antiques. Taylor has been the owner of what was once considered the Alton antiques district’s flagship at 323 E. Broadway since 1984.

Taylor, an Alton resident, sold the building to Brighton-based builder and developer Eliot Gray, who also owns the nearby Woodstock Lounge.

“I started my antiques business in 1973 in a spot across the street from the Ten Pin Lounge,” Taylor said. “I moved into the southwest corner of this building when my business grew. I took over the whole building in ‘84. And I sold it to Gray on July 26, 2017.”

“When I came down here in 1973, it was my third location,” he said. “I have been on Broadway for 44 years. I had hoped to be here for 50, but the city kind of moved me off this spot. Trying to make a living has sometimes been a harrowing experience.”

When asked about the most memorable or unusual pieces he’s handled through his shop, he said, “There has been so much, I don’t know where I’d begin. I’ve had pieces from the 1830s and 1840s come through. I’ve owned and sold the back bars from a lot of taverns and lounges in the area and those were quite memorable.”

Taylor is selling his remaining merchandise a piece at a time and offering a fairly good discount. Store hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

“But don’t get here at a quarter to four, because you might find the door’s already locked,” Taylor said.

He also said he is no longer buying items.

While Taylor was sharing his story, a first-time shopper interjected her thoughts, saying, “I remember so much of this from my childhood.”

And certainly, while perusing room after room bursting with antiques and collectibles, one can be assured that if it was a part of your growing up, it’s probably here. There’s even a glass-encased mummy for sale with a price tag of $1,000.

Taylor said after he empties the building out he may travel.

“I wouldn’t mind going to Northern Ireland, and possibly England or Scotland,” he said.

“I have been given two years to complete my leaving. I’ll be 75. Whatever’s left by May of 2019, I’ll have a one-day auction to clear it out. I’m going to have it in May before the July heat takes over the building. I think they (city of Alton) could have done me a better deal in moving me out of here, though,” Taylor said.

Mayor Brant Walker responded to Taylor’s statement regarding the city’s involvement in the store closing and the property sale.

“The condition of the building has been a problem since the previous administration,” Walker said. “Many are glad to see the change in ownership, as we have fielded complaints for years. The city has a responsibility to address derelict buildings, dangerous conditions and irresponsible owners.” The city assisted Taylor with finding a buyer.

The new owner had not responded to contacts made by press time, but Walker confirmed the buyer was Eliot Gray and that he had already been meeting with Fire Chief Bernie Sebold on the required work to bring the building up to code and for development into condominiums.

