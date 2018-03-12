Remodeled trampoline park opens under new owners

GLEN CARBON — New owners have reopened a remodeled Altitude Trampoline Park at 91 Fountain Drive, just off Illinois 157.

The Aim High ownership group purchased the park in late 2017 and chose to close during the park’s peak season to ensure the facility is operating to its fullest potential — and bringing the newest and most exciting activities to families.

“It was important that we took the time necessary to evaluate the park from all aspects — attractions, safety, and guest service — make significant improvements to the old park’s condition, and make sure we have the best management team possible,” co-owner Steve Wineriter said.

“All of the owners are parents ourselves, who understand that the guest experience has to be our number one priority,” Wineriter said. “It is our mission to make this park the absolute best it can be — a safe, friendly, and fun environment where families can enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience and quality time together.”

Following a comprehensive internal review, the new owners were pleased to see the 27,000-square-foot facility’s cleanliness and safety features were fully intact. All Altitude Trampoline Parks are American Society of Testing and Materials certified. The society creates the highest standards for safety in the industry, which sets Altitude apart from similar parks.

The renovated facility boasts brand-new attractions — including a state-of-the-art ninja warrior course, animated rock climbing wall, enlarged foam pit, adjustable basketball dunk lanes, and Aeroball, a game that mixes volleyball, dodgeball, and basketball on a trampoline.

“We are so excited and proud to be part of the Glen Carbon community,” Wineriter said. “We have a vested interest here, and for us, that means getting Altitude Glen Carbon involved in the community and giving back to those organizations, churches, and schools that support us.”

Hours at Altitude Glen Carbon are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. The park will offer special weekday toddler rates and family packages, with specially themed Friday and Saturday events coming soon.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 663-3879.

