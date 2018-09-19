Rising in the east

“I remember going to the movies and walking over to Pantera’s,” East Alton native Todd Kennedy says. “To just sit and watch 30 years of neglect happen ... if we wouldn’t have bought it when we did, in two or three years it would probably have needed to be knocked down.”

Kennedy and his father, Paul Crause, have signed on as the developers who are breathing what they hope will be new life and energy into the Eastgate Plaza shopping center that spans Lewis and Clark Boulevard along the Illinois 3 corridor.

The village of East Alton has entered into a public-private partnership with Eastgate Plaza LLC to redevelop the shopping center.

An infrastructure loan approved by the Madison County Board Grants Committee includes a 4 percent interest rate and a 10-year timeline and originates from the county’s Urban Development Action Grant repayment set-asides that are available to finance public improvement activities.

“The $750,000 is a loan — it goes from the county to the developer, through the village,” East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood says. “The loan will be repaid by the developers.”

Along with his wife, Julia, Kennedy once owned and operated Julia’s Banquet Center at Eastgate Plaza. Kennedy’s parents purchased the banquet center in 2016 when Todd and Julia opened 4204 Main Street Brewing.

When asked why he took on such a monumental task, Kennedy says, “It’s a fairly long story, but the reality is, when we still owned Julia’s, we were experiencing several years of decline because of the condition of the facility. The final straw was when we lost a fairly large event contract because the facility looked so bad from the outside. We decided at that point it was either we had to close Julia’s and pack up, or try to purchase the property and redevelop it.

“The redevelopment of Eastgate Plaza is a large project — and one that depends foremost on finalizing financing and new tenants. The village of East Alton has been incredible to us. We have 34 sites for tenants. There is a brand new, 20-year roof in place now and new decking, and every unit will have new HVAC, new plumbing and new mechanical. And by doing simple math, I’m also thinking there could be anywhere from 350 to 500 new jobs.”

Eastgate Plaza tenants include Julia’s Banquet Center as well as Dollar General, Elite Hockey Training Facility and AMC Classic Eastgate 6 movie theater. The East Alton Ice Arena is maintained by the village of East Alton.

One new tenant, with a lease now in place, is a 1,000-square-foot Jackpot Gaming facility, with a projected opening for mid-November.

Kennedy says another new leaseholder, occupying 50,000 square feet and planning to open by the end of the year, is The Vault, a storage facility for luxury boats, cars and motor homes.

Kennedy has also signed a letter of intent with Save-A-Lot Stores.

“Rumor has it that, following a signed lease from Save-A-Lot, there are two more potential outlot spots that could be coming: one for a fast food restaurant and one for a coffee shop with a drive-through,” Kennedy says.

More letters of intent are anticipated as well in the coming weeks to include a fitness center, an insurance person, a hardware person, and a food court.

“The village is pleased that we have local ownership that is redeveloping Eastgate Plaza,” Silkwood says. “We think it will benefit the entire region, as well as the village and the Route 3 corridor. We’re hoping that the redevelopment of Eastgate Plaza will have an immediate impact in a couple of ways. One is that we want to be able to provide businesses that will employ a number of people and that local residents will be able to shop at for their needed items and services. Obviously, from a village standpoint, we are also interested in the tax base increasing.

“Redeveloping Eastgate Plaza, which has been fairly close into being a dead shopping center, into a new thriving shopping center will also create action on numerous other parcels in that area up and down the Route 3 corridor. We believe that some of those will also see development opportunities. In the past, people have not wanted to locate by a dead shopping center. We believe that, whether it’s across the street or down the street or around the corner, all these vacant lots that are undeveloped now can see some interest. That’s what we’re hopeful for.

“There’s all kinds of potential along that Route 3 corridor.”

