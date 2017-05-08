RiverBend Growth Association names Lieber Vision Center Small Business of the Month

× Expand RiverBend Growth Association members and representatives of Lieber Vision Center gather for the presentation of the Small Business of the Month award at the Alton business.

GODFREY — The RiverBend Growth Association has named Lieber Vision Center its Small Business of the Month.

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information on Lieber Vision Center, contact them at (618) 465-6000 or visit doclieber.com.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form at growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

