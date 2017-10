GODFREY — The RiverBend Growth Association on Tuesday announced its newest members.

They include:

Gerard Fischer and Associates, LLC/American Family Insurance

Bluestem Vodka

Edison’s Entertainment Complex

hazel2blue

Little Mexico

Sherry’s Snacks

SmartStyle Hair Salons

The association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

