Rob Schwartz elected chairman of RBGA

GODFREY | The RiverBend Growth Association has announced Rob Schwartz, senior vice president of retail banking at TheBANK of Edwardsville, as chair-elect.

At a recent RBGA Board of Directors meeting, Schwartz was voted by his peers to be chairman for 2019. He has been on the RBGA Board of Directors for 10 years. As chairman, he will manage the decision-making process of the RiverBend Growth Association.

Schwartz was born and raised in Cahokia. He graduated from Cahokia High School in 1981. In 1985, he graduated from Bradley University with a bachelor’s degree in business management and radio/television. Shortly after graduation, he joined Norwest Financial (later merged with Wells Fargo Financial) as a credit manager. He stayed with Wells Fargo Financial for 15 years, moving from branch manager and ultimately district manager. The last assignment took him to Jackson, Miss., where he spent 5 years supervising 10 branches in Central Mississippi.

Schwartz moved back to the area in 2000, settling in Godfrey with his wife, Suzanne. They have two adult children, Elizabeth, 26, and Joe, 22. He joined Union Planters Bank (Regions Bank) in 2001 as a branch manager and was named area sales manager in 2003. In 2005, he joined TheBANK of Edwardsville as senior vice president of retail banking. In this role, he oversees all of the branch operations and personnel. He is accountable for branch growth, customer service levels, and product development. He is also accountable for the quality of the staff in the 19-branch network, and he oversees consumer loan and mortgage loan origination.

Schwartz has been involved in various initiatives at TheBANK of Edwardsville, including branch expansion, branch effectiveness and branch efficiencies.

He has also been involved with the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County and the United Way. He currently serves as chairman of the Madison County Leadership Board of the American Cancer Society, and sits on the Advisory Board of the SIUE School of Business. He is serving as the campaign chair for the Tri-Cities (Granite City) United Way campaign, a position he also volunteered for in 2005. He is also past president of the Alton Athletic Association.

