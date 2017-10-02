Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic to host 5A’s benefit

EAST ALTON — Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic will host its third annual 5A’s Dog Days benefit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at 33 E. Airline Drive.

This free event will include pet adoptions, rock-painting, pet photography, boutique bakeries, handmade pet clothes, food, basket raffles, and more.

The basket raffle will take place later that day with all proceeds to benefit 5A’s Animal Shelter. Contestants do not need to be present to win.

The Rosewood Heights Fire Department will be cooking hot dogs for purchase.

Leashed and well-behaved, vaccinated dogs are invited to join the fun.

