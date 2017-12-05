Sam Roberts nominated for Time Dealer of the Year award

ALTON — Time Inc. on Tuesday announced the nomination of Samuel Roberts, president of Alton Ford dealership Roberts Motors Inc., for the 2018 Time Dealer of the Year award.

Roberts is one of 47 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored March 23 at the National Automobile Dealers Association’s 2018 NADA Show in Las Vegas. The announcement of this year’s nominees was made by Meredith Long, senior vice president and general manager, News, Luxury & Style, Time; and Tim Russi, president of auto finance for Ally Financial.

“We salute this exceptional group of nominees for the 2018 Time Dealer of the Year award,” Russi said. “These dealers are local pillars of strength, leadership and giving, and Ally is proud to celebrate their stories and recognize them for their commitment to ‘do it right’ in their communities.”

In its seventh year as exclusive sponsor, Ally will recognize dealer nominees and their community efforts by contributing $1,000 to each nominee’s nonprofit charity of choice. Nominees will also be recognized on AllyDealerHeroes.com, which highlights nominees’ philanthropic contributions and achievements.

The award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious honors. Recipients are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Roberts, 77, was chosen to represent the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition — one of only 47 auto dealers from more than 16,500 nationwide nominated for the 49th annual award. The award is sponsored by Time in association with Ally Financial and in cooperation with NADA. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year.

“The most rewarding part of being in the automotive business is seeing all of the families that our business has had a positive impact on for more than 50 years,” Roberts said.

A 1958 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, Roberts attended Southern Illinois University, then located in Alton and joined the Marine Corps in 1961, retiring from the Marine Corps Forces Reserve in 1991 with the rank of sergeant major.

Roberts did not set out to be a car dealer. He was working for A&P (the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company) grocery store for 10 years when Bill Roberts (no relation) came into the market in 1964 and took a liking to him. He met with the Chrysler-Plymouth dealer, who saw immediate potential and convinced him to leave the stability of A&P for the car business by guaranteeing him that his current salary would be matched.

“We shook hands and that was the start of a beautiful relationship,” Roberts said. They purchased the Ford franchise in 1967, and Roberts eventually bought all of the stock from the original Roberts family, making him the sole owner of what is today Roberts Motors.

“We celebrated 50 years with Ford this year,” he said.

His son, John, is the general manager of the store and his late son, Sam Jr., also worked at the dealership until his passing in 2014.

An avid member of his state dealers association, Roberts is the immediate past chairman of the group and has served on the board of directors, executive committee and as vice-chairman, secretary and treasurer. He is also president of the Alton-Wood River New Car Dealers Association.

Roberts is a big supporter of Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, which offers careers in automotive technology.

“I recently received Ford’s approval to install their ACE (Automotive Career Exploration) program in the automotive department,” he said. “This will help future technicians gain valuable Ford certifications while attending college.

“I feel that being a part of the fabric of our community is crucial to building a successful business. We actively participate in all aspects of our community. We are known as one of the most reliable contributors in our market.”

Roberts was nominated for the award by Peter Sander, president of the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association. He and his wife, Sharon, have four children and six grandchildren.