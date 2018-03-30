SBDC helps contest winners pursue success

Josh Colclasure and Sammie Williams have been friends since childhood. They have always talked about starting a business together and finally had the chance to put their idea for bar and restaurant draft line cleaning services to the test in the Metro East Start-Up Challenge.

The Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville introduced the competition in 2014. The Start-Up Challenge engages sponsors and business professional mentors each year for entrepreneurs to assess how their business plan stacks up.

In 2017, Colclasure and Williams won first place for Pint Perfect and received start-up money from local sponsors, in-kind services, mentors and more. With that support and momentum, they have been moving along in starting their venture.

“Things have been going great for us with the help and support of SBDC Director Jo Ann (DiMaggio) May,” Colclasure said. “The service and resources from winning the MESC have been wonderful. We cannot thank the companies that provided their in-kind services enough. This has truly taken us a long way in the process of starting our business.”

“Jo Ann is always there to push us to keep moving forward with our plans and networking us with an attorney, financial referrals, and possible investors,” Williams said. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without the help of Jo Ann; she has been the best help from the start.”

Colclasure and Williams have registered for a class through Micro Matic. It is an intensive draft line system class to become certified in the process, equipment, and more. While the certification is not required, they want to improve individually and position their company as an industry leader. The certification will provide a competitive advantage over other businesses in the field.

Pint Perfect keeps receiving positive feedback for their cleaning services or drink consultation ideas from bar owners and distributors. They are constantly growing their potential client list.

Bar and restaurant owners, and beer distributors realize there is a need for this service. Routine draft line cleaning is often neglected, so it will be convenient and beneficial for businesses to use Pint Perfect’s services. Most consumers do not know this service is needed in bars and restaurants. Pint Perfect also wants to educate the community that they should care about this issue. They can demonstrate dirty draft line pictures as proof.

Lack of cleanliness in the lines affects beer taste and the quality. Owners forget about cleaning draft lines or do not clean them as efficiently as they should. That is one of the reasons Colclasure and Williams want to offer their services and expertise. They want to raise standards for everyone — consumers, business owners, distributors, and manufacturers.

They hope people eventually will recognize the Pint Perfect Certified sticker in a business’ window and think, “I am going here, because I know they are efficient with cleaning and hold owners accountable for quality products.”

“Right now, we are putting hard work into growing what we will have,” Colclasure says.

Williams mentioned the synergy between the two friends will benefit the business overall. While Williams has worked in the alcohol and bar industry for many years, Colclasure knows the structural side.

The SBDC is excited to see where Pint Perfect goes.

“It has been a wonderful journey to be part of and an honor supporting Josh and Sammie,” DiMaggio May said. “These two friends are passionate, hardworking and eager to share their services. Pint Perfect will be a true success because of the time and effort these young men have invested. I am just happy to be a little part of their story.”

Pint Perfect is projected to officially offer their services and expertise sometime in April 2018. Contact Pint Perfect at Sam@pintperfectbeer.com or Josh@pintperfectbeer.com. They can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information, visit the website.

For more information on the Metro East Start-Up Challenge, visit the website.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at (618) 650-2929.

