Scheffel Boyle promotes 19

EDWARDSVILLE | Scheffel Boyle has promoted 19 professionals throughout its seven offices. These promotions include the announcement of two new firm principals, certified public accountants Cory Gallivan and Danny Phipps.
2018 promotions
Accounting supervisor: Jenni Flowers, Carrollton
Semi-senior accountant: Nick Hoff, Alton; Emily Keeven, Highland; Kayla Ervin, Edwardsville; Katelin Feldmann, Alton; Michael Kanallakan, Jerseyville; Maggie Stock, Belleville; Travis Wellen, Belleville; Noah Feldmeier, Belleville
Senior accountant: Josh Goodnick, Belleville; Justin Goode, Jerseyville; Tyler Jackson, Alton; Jay Gensert, Alton; Kelly Kellerman, Belleville; Garrett Hay, Belleville
Manager: Carrie Evans, Highland; Andrea Suhre, Belleville
Principal: Cory Gallivan, Alton; Danny Phipps, Jerseyville/Carrollton
