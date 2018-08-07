Scheffel Boyle promotes 19

Gallivan and Phipps

EDWARDSVILLE | Scheffel Boyle has promoted 19 professionals throughout its seven offices. These promotions include the announcement of two new firm principals, certified public accountants Cory Gallivan and Danny Phipps.

2018 promotions

Accounting supervisor: Jenni Flowers, Carrollton

Semi-senior accountant: Nick Hoff, Alton; Emily Keeven, Highland; Kayla Ervin, Edwardsville; Katelin Feldmann, Alton; Michael Kanallakan, Jerseyville; Maggie Stock, Belleville; Travis Wellen, Belleville; Noah Feldmeier, Belleville

Senior accountant: Josh Goodnick, Belleville; Justin Goode, Jerseyville; Tyler Jackson, Alton; Jay Gensert, Alton; Kelly Kellerman, Belleville; Garrett Hay, Belleville

Manager: Carrie Evans, Highland; Andrea Suhre, Belleville

Principal: Cory Gallivan, Alton; Danny Phipps, Jerseyville/Carrollton

