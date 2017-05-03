Scheffel Boyle raises more than $5,400 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

× Expand Scheffel Boyle’s two bowling teams, the Tax Manian Devils and the Ten-Key Strikers, participated in the event April 25 at Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville. The firm’s 10 bowlers are responsible for doing their own fundraising for the event, and it’s a friendly competition among the coworkers as to who can raise the most money for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

EDWARDSVILLE — Employees of Scheffel Boyle CPAs have once again teamed up to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois at the annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser.

The firm’s employees raised more than $5,400 for the agency through their efforts, which will all be donated directly to the organization.

Scheffel Boyle’s two bowling teams, the Tax Manian Devils and the Ten-Key Strikers, participated in the event April 25 at Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville. The firm’s 10 bowlers are responsible for doing their own fundraising for the event, and it’s a friendly competition among the coworkers as to who can raise the most money for Big Brothers Big Sisters. This year, one of the firm’s teams ranked No. 1 for the entire Southwestern Illinois region for total funds raised, and Scheffel Boyle placed second overall in fundraising.

Scott Weber is a principal at the firm’s Edwardsville office and serves as the Board of Directors’ treasurer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois. Weber said he is continually impressed with his teams by how much they raise and the great effort they put into helping this organization.

“I never doubt that they can raise their goal of $5,000,” Weber said. “Each bowler does their own promotion for donations and they all do a fantastic job for a much-needed cause. It’s amazing what our people can do when we put our minds to it and I’m very grateful for all their hard work.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters has been changing lives of youth throughout the United States for more than 100 years. Their vision “that all children achieve success in life” is supported through donations and fundraising events, such as Bowl for Kids’ Sake. For information on how you can donate or participate in an event, visit the website.

bbbsil.org

scheffelboyle.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter