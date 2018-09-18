Schnucks to buy local Shop ‘n Save stores

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo A Schnucks store in Kirkwood, Mo.

Schnuck Markets Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase 19 St. Louis-area Shop ‘n Save stores, including stores in Alton, East Alton, Edwardsville, and Wood River. The transaction is planned to occur with a staggered close process expected to begin Oct. 7 and be completed by late October. Schnucks plans a closure of only about two and a half days for each store – during which time it intends to rebrand signage and fixtures, switch out point-of-sale systems and restock merchandise before the store reopens as a Schnucks.

“Schnucks is proud to be growing in our hometown of St. Louis, excited about the opportunity to serve new customers, and looking forward to welcoming the employees at these 19 stores to Schnucks,” said Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO of Schnuck Markets. “We want longtime customers of each store to know that we are eager to earn your business, and we’ll be working closely with SUPERVALU and Shop ‘n Save to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”

Pending the results of any legally required background checks, all bargaining unit Shop ‘n Save employees will be offered a position at the same wage rate, working a comparable number of hours and doing comparable work. Eligible employees will also receive health care coverage and pension contributions consistent with union agreements. All Shop ‘n Save store directors, assistant store directors, pharmacy managers, and pharmacists will also be interviewed by Schnucks over the next week.

“Our intention is to make a strong offer to the Shop ‘n Save employees at these 19 stores in hopes they choose to join the Schnucks team,” Schnuck said. “They know their stores and their communities and will be an integral part of the conversion process.”

Fifteen of the 19 acquired stores include pharmacies, which will also be purchased by Schnucks, as will one standalone pharmacy in Union, Mo. Each of the pharmacies will remain open under the Schnucks banner. Schnucks is also acquiring the prescription files for 10 additional Shop ‘n Save in-store pharmacy locations and transferring those prescriptions to nearby Schnucks stores. Customers of the closing Shop ‘n Save pharmacies will be mailed detailed information on the transfer of their pharmacy files within the next several days. Information will also be available for customers at each pharmacy.

Schnucks will also acquire four of Shop ‘n Save’s seven fuel centers.

As part of this transaction, Schnucks and SUPERVALU will enter into an agreement for SUPERVALU to serve as the primary supplier for nine of Schnucks’ existing stores across northern Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The acquisition comes on the heels of Schnucks announcing two other new store locations. Schnucks opened its Maplewood, Mo., location — which had previously been a Shop ‘n Save — in August. A new Schnucks in Warrenton, Mo., is currently under construction and is scheduled to open later this fall.

LIST OF SHOP ‘N SAVE STORES BEING SOLD TO SCHNUCKS

1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway, Alton

800 Carlyle Ave., Belleville

634 Berkshire Blvd., East Alton

2122 Troy Road, Edwardsville

1900 East Edwardsville Road, Wood River

1253 Water Tower Plaza, Arnold, Mo.

7909 State Highway N, Dardenne Prairie, Mo.

45 Gravois Bluffs Drive, Fenton, Mo.

1275 North Truman Blvd., Festus, Mo.

2183 Charbonier Road, Florissant, Mo.

1032 Lemay Ferry Road, Lemay, Mo.

3740 Monticello Plaza, O’Fallon, Mo.

1421 Mexico Loop Road East, O’Fallon, Mo.

10634 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, Mo.

60 Harvest Square, St. Charles, Mo.

9070 St. Charles Rock Road, St. John, Mo.

7057 Chippewa St., St. Louis

5780 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis

100 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, Mo.

500 West Highway 50, Union, Mo. (standalone pharmacy)

REMAINING SHOP ‘N SAVE PHARMACIES WHOSE PRESCRIPTION FILES ARE BEING TRANSFERRED TO SCHNUCKS

4201 North Belt West, Belleville, to 5720 North Belt West, Belleville

15446 Manchester Road, Ellisville, Mo., to 15425 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Mo.

175 Flower Valley Shopping Center, Florissant, Mo., to 13987 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Mo.

10805 Old Halls Ferry Road, Ferguson, Mo., to 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza, St. Louis

3521 Nameoki Road, Granite City, to 3100 Madison Ave., Granite City

1023 Crossroads Place, High Ridge, Mo., to 20 Dillon Plaza Drive, High Ridge, Mo.

10461 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Mo., to 10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Mo.

9521 Lewis & Clark Blvd., Moline Acres, Mo., to 8037 West Florissant Ave., Jennings, Mo.

4660 Chippewa St., St. Louis, to 5055 Arsenal, St. Louis

196 Mayfair Plaza, Florissant, Mo., to 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza, St. Louis

