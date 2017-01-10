Scholarship competition spotlights locally owned banks

CNB Bank & Trust announces a scholarship competition that enables Illinois high school seniors to enter a statewide essay-writing contest.

The competition is part of a program sponsored by Illinois community banks and the Community Bankers Association of Illinois Foundation for Community Banking to increase public awareness of locally owned banks and their contributions to the community.

CNB Bank & Trust is a member of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois, which formed the foundation in 1996. An award of $1,000 per year for up to four years of higher education will be awarded to the author of the best entry submitted to the foundation by a participating high school senior. Up to 12 additional first-place $1,000 awards and 13 second-place $500 awards are available in each of the state’s regions. An additional $500 will be awarded to the high school of the overall winner.

The bank is working with area high schools to invite seniors to submit one-paragraph entries on topics concerning the impact and importance of community banking on themselves, someone they know and their communities.

Contest information is available at each CNB location and at local schools. Entries must be submitted to CNB Bank & Trust in Carlinville by Friday, Jan. 13. Students can email their complete entry information to Teresa Kirk at tkirk@cnbil.com. CNB will then submit selected entries to the CBAI Foundation to be entered in the statewide competition.

