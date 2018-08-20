Schultz takes on new leadership role at bank

Schultz

First Mid Bank & Trust has announced the promotion of Martha Schultz to Wood River community president. In this new role, she will be responsible for promoting core business lines of traditional banking, insurance, and trust and wealth management in the Wood River market. These new responsibilities are in addition to Schultz’s current role managing all aspects of daily deposit operations for the Wood River and Swansea banking centers.

“We’re excited to have Martha step up as Wood River community president,” said Mandy Lewis, senior vice president and chief deposit services officer. “She brings a great deal of banking knowledge to her new position, as well as deep ties to the community.”

Prior to joining First Mid, Schultz served as assistant vice president, branch manager with the Bank of Edwardsville; vice president, branch manager with First Clover Leaf Bank and received various certifications and a degree from the American Institute of Banking. She is an active volunteer in her community as treasurer for the Boys and Girls Club in Bethalto, a Paul Harris Fellow with the Wood River Rotary and is the recipient of the 2017 YWCA Women of Distinction award.

