Scoring a hit

Posing outside the original Hit-N-Run location at 1818 Washington Ave. in Alton, Dwight and Teresa Fowler have been connected to the company for four decades. With plans for upgrades and improvements on the horizon, the Fowlers say most of the original employees have stayed on and will help each of the six Riverbend locations thrive for years to come.

Teresa Fowler began her career at Hit-N-Run at the age of 16, working at the Washington Avenue Laundromat. Husband, Dwight, started his career at age 17 at the Wood River Pancake Ranch, leaving for a time to work for Vess, Clark Oil Co., and Robert “Chick” Fritz Distributing.

Four decades later, the Fowlers are proud to return to their roots as the new owners of a chain that’s been dubbed “the most unique store” on more than one occasion.

The decision to purchase the company came after Dwight’s retirement as a driver with Fritz Distributing earlier this year. Hit-N-Run has always held a special place in Dwight and Teresa’s hearts: their first meeting took place at the Wood River store, following Teresa’s transfer.

Both Fowlers have gained enough experience — from in-store management on Teresa’s end to Dwight’s in-depth knowledge of the competition through 25 years of deliveries — to steer Hit-N-Run in a direction that welcomes the future and honors the past.

The first Hit-N-Run opened in 1972 on Washington. Original owner Dave Roth was looking to do something different to truly emphasize convenience. The drive-through store model has proven itself effective for more than 40 years in a landscape of delivery crazes and online orders.

The Fowlers have nothing but respect for that old school vibe that has made Hit-N-Run a local icon for decades. Dwight and Teresa are proud to say almost all of the employees have stayed on since the official takeover July 28.

“We’ve got a really good group of 115 employees between our six stores and office,” Dwight says. “A lot of managers have been here for upward of 30 years.”

“We have an incredibly low turnover right for a convenience store, and we like to be flexible with our employees in times of family emergencies,” Teresa adds.

With a strong, established team at each location, the Fowlers have major improvements on their minds. For starters, Dwight would like to see television monitors at the front of each drive-through, clearly visible to each of the first five vehicles in line. This will allow for constant updates on new sales for a store where business is roughly 80 percent drive-through traffic.

The Fowlers say they’re also excited about upgrades based on each store’s needs in coming months.

“We plan to open a chicken restaurant with Champ’s Chicken in the former Pancake Ranch at our Bethalto store,” Dwight says.

The Bethalto location will also receive new tanks and pumps for upcoming gas island renovations.

“We’re going to update our logo to the original girl, which is still featured on our Humm-Dinger cup,” Teresa says.

The 32-ounce Humm-Dinger has been one of the business’ most popular items since its introduction.

Dwight says he’d like to see these improvements in action by the beginning of next year, as Hit-N-Run enters a new era under the ownership of the couple who know it best.

Hit-N-Run has six Riverbend locations: 2345 State St. in Alton; 1818 Washington Ave. in Alton; 515 N. Bellwood Drive in Bethalto; 208 W. St. Louis Ave. in East Alton; 4601 Maryville Road in Granite City; and 900 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

