Second season of Night Market to start Thursday in Alton

ALTON — The second season of Alton Main Street’s Night Market will launch Thursday, taking place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday in the warehouse behind Elijah P’s, 401 Piasa St.

Many on-site amenities will be enjoyed by shoppers and vendors alike, including live music, food and beverages on the patio. Produce stands will be under tents in the parking lot, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artisan products will be sold in the warehouse, such as soap, baked goods, wearable art, candles, home décor and woodworking items.

This late-night option is an extension of Alton Main Street's Farmers' & Artisans' Market, which has provided the opportunity for hundreds of local creative entrepreneurs to sell their wares for 25 years. Alton Main Street organizes such events as part of the organization’s efforts to continue the revitalization of Downtown Alton historic district.

“We received feedback from artists and food producers who work 9 to 5 that they would like a midweek market to attend after their day job to pursue their passion,” Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said. “Vendors enjoy the built-in foot traffic from the popular bar and restaurant, so it’s a win-win for everyone.”

“The Night Market concept is a great fit for the space,” owner Russ Smith said. “We are creating an atmosphere that is popular with St. Louis markets by allowing customers to grab dinner and a beverage and listen to live music while shopping for artisan-made products. There will also be cross-promotional opportunities for our chef to offer specials featuring produce and products from the market.”

The Night Market will run through the end of September. Anyone interested in selling products that are handmade or homegrown within a 50-mile radius of Alton is encouraged to visit the Events page of DowntownAlton.com to register. Vendor fees are $5, and discounted seasonal rates are also available. Pre-registration is not required, vendors simply show up one hour prior to start time to be directed to their booth space. Receive reminders on what produce is in season, plus upcoming entertainment and activities at DowntownAlton.com or facebook.com/NightMarketAlton.

