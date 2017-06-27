Seminar to focus on women-owned small businesses

EDWARDSVILLE — The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is collaborating with the Women’s Business Development Center to offer practical expertise to women small business owners looking to sell to corporations and the government.

Is Certification Right for You? is a one-hour seminar designed to help business owners determine if the Women’s Business Enterprise and Women Owned Small Business certification processes are a valuable addition to their operation, which will also offer steps to becoming certified.

The workshop is set for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Sweet Katie Bee’s, 212 E. State St. in O’Fallon. Participants are invited to buy lunch from the establishment.

“This is an opportunity female business owners will not want to miss,” SBDC interim director and small business specialist Jo Ann DiMaggio May said. “Chambers of commerce are encouraged to invite their members, as well as other business-building and networking organizations.”

There is no cost to attend the seminar. For details and to register, call (618) 650-2929. Sign-in will begin at 11 a.m. the day of the event.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter