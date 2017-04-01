Sharon Pratt named Realtor of the Year

ALTON — Sharon Pratt, managing broker and co-owner of RE/MAX River Bend, was named 2017 Realtor of the Year by the Greater Gateway Association of Realtors on March 18 at the organization’s annual Awards Banquet.

She will receive special recognition during the Illinois Realtors’ state banquet June 6 in Springfield at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum.

Pratt has been a Realtor for more than 40 years. She serves on the association’s Board of Directors and said a career in real estate has given her the opportunity to help people realize the dream of homeownership. She received the 2016 YWCA Woman of Distinction Award.

Pratt is a devoted member of Hearts Harvest Church in Bethalto. She serves on the advisory board for the music ministry. She is a lifelong resident of the area and lives in Godfrey with her husband, Larry.

The Realtor of the Year award is presented annually to one member of the association who best exemplifies the professional qualities of a Realtor. It is based on a person’s service and leadership in community and civic affairs as well as activities within the association. Proceeds from the banquet benefit the work of the foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes research and academic advancement in real estate subjects through a series of grants and scholarships.

