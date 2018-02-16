Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab earns small business award

ALTON — The RiverBend Growth Association has named Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab Inc. its Small Business of the Month for February.

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information on Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, call (618) (618) 462-9755, visit smsengineers.com or visit them on Facebook.

Small businesses can be nominated for the award by using the form at growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

