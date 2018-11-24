Shop owner’s mission to boost business district

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Mike Weller with one of the t-shirts promoting small business in the Airline Drive area.

Mike Weller is passionate about two things — cigars and the small business community on Airline Drive in Rosewood Heights. Ask the owner of AP Cigar Co. about either and you will come away from the conversation both knowledgeable and enthusiastic about the topics.

“Cigars are unbelievable,” he enthuses, smoking one as he talks. “From seed to leaf, 300 sets of hands have handled this. It comes from a completely different country and costs only six dollars.”

To celebrate its three-year anniversary while also raising awareness about the small businesses on Airline Drive, AP Cigar Co., 501 East Airline Drive, is hosting a special event from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. A 25 percent discount will be available that day on all AP Cigar Co. store products. Gift certificates for the shop will not be discounted but Weller says they are a special gift idea for the holidays.

The event will also include a chili cookoff. Customers can purchase a chili lunch for a donation, with all proceeds going to the Catholic Children’s Home to buy Christmas gifts for children.

A professional cigar roller from St. Louis will also be present. Customers will be able to purchase hand-rolled cigars on the spot. “Man cans” — ammo cans filled with coffee, cigars, beef jerky and beard care products — will be available for purchase, as well.

Weller has been a cigar enthusiast since he was 18. He opened the shop three years ago and says business is good.

“There aren’t many places like this in the area,” he says.

AP Cigar Co. carries cigars from all around the world as well as ones made in the St. Louis area. The shop has a lounge area with a big-screen television for people to stop in and relax with a good cigar. Free Wi-Fi and water are also provided.

Weller says many shops charge an annual fee to use their lounges but not his shop. Anyone is welcome to simply come in and enjoy a calm, relaxing atmosphere with friends for no fee.

He says he gets all types of customers, ranging from cigar aficionados to first-time buyers (“New cigar smokers are my favorite”). He says he can step them through selecting the right cigar for their preferences.

“There are different combinations of wrappers, binders, and fillers,” he explains. “I get to show new smokers a whole world they haven’t experienced yet.”

He is also a strong advocate for local small business, noting that other items he sells such as coffee, beef jerky, and beard care products are all produced locally, and wants the community to be more aware of the line of shops along Airline Drive.

“This area is a little off the beaten path,” he says. “People aren’t generally aware of all of the things we have here.”

Hoping that his “one-man wrecking crew” approach will catch on and spread, Weller is heading up an initiative to raise awareness around the Airline Drive businesses. He says small businesses treat people right and value their purchases, calling Airline Drive “the definition of the mom and pop business community.”

“It’s not like shopping at a big box store,” he says. “When you shop at one of these businesses, you are directly helping the person you are making the purchase from.”

The Shop Airline Drive page on Facebook contains information about the area’s two dozen businesses, including facts about special deals and discounts. A Shop Airline Drive t-shirt is available for purchase at AP Cigar Co. and other businesses on the road. Many of the shops give a 10 percent discount to customers wearing the shirt when they visit the establishment.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Mike Weller owns AP Cigar Co. in Rosewood Heights. The shop carries a wide selection of domestic and imported cigars.