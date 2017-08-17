Simmons Hanly Conroy attorneys listed in Best Lawyers 2018 edition

ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, announces The Best Lawyers in America has ranked 11 of the firm’s attorneys in its 2018 edition. Best Lawyers is one of the most highly regarded attorney referral publications.

“We are humbled by the accolades and the inclusion of many of our attorneys in the 2018 edition of the prestigious Best Lawyers in America legal industry referral guide,” said John Simmons, chairman of Simmons Hanly Conroy. “Our attorneys take great pride in our work that has helped to make Simmons Hanly Conroy a leader in protecting the rights of individuals and families who have been harmed by the effects of asbestos exposure, dangerous drugs and corporate wrongdoing.”

The firm’s attorneys who are listed in the 2018 Best Lawyers guide, and their recognized practice areas are:

Michael J. Angelides (Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs): Managing shareholder of the firm, he oversees the asbestos, toxic tort, pharmaceutical injury, intellectual property infringement and contingent-fee commercial litigation practices. He is based in the firm’s Alton office.

Nicholas J. Angelides (Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs): He is a shareholder in the Alton office, where he helps direct the legal strategy for all of the firm’s asbestos and mesothelioma cases.

Daniel P. Blouin (Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs): A shareholder in the firm’s New York office, he has secured hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of clients diagnosed with asbestos-related diseases such as mesothelioma and lung cancer.

Mitchell Breit (Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs): A shareholder with a career spanning 35 years, he focuses his practice on consumer class actions and mass torts of national scope. He is based in the New York office.

Perry J. Browder (Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs): A shareholder and head of the firm’s Asbestos Group, he has played a key role in helping the firm develop a national reputation in asbestos litigation. He works from the Alton office.

Jayne Conroy (Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs): A shareholder with more than 30 years in practice, she focuses on various complex civil cases, representing plaintiffs in a wide variety of products liability matters. Based in the New York office, she has held multiple court-appointed leadership roles of national scope in litigation against pharmaceutical companies brought by consumers harmed by dangerous drugs.

Clinton B. Fisher (Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs): Based in the New York office, he is a shareholder in the Complex Litigation Department. He focuses his practice on mass torts in the pharmaceutical and medical device areas.

J. Conrad Metcalf (Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs): He has successfully represented hundreds of men and women diagnosed with asbestos-caused cancers, as well as individuals suffering from asbestosis and other occupational diseases and toxic injuries. He is Of Counsel in the Alton office.

Laurence Valere Nassif (Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs): A shareholder in the New York office, he focuses his practice on asbestos and mesothelioma litigation, pharmaceutical mass torts, and other complex personal injury cases.

Deborah Rosenthal (Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs): She is a shareholder in the firm’s San Francisco office, working on cases involving asbestos litigation, sexual abuse litigation, personal injury and commercial litigation.

John Simmons (Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs): Chairman of the firm that he founded in 1999, he has overseen some of the largest verdicts and settlements in the history of asbestos litigation. He works from the Alton office.

Best Lawyers selects attorneys based on extensive surveys of leading lawyers who assess the legal abilities of their peers; lawyers are not permitted to pay a fee to participate or be recognized. The 2018 edition takes into account more than 7.4 million evaluations and recognizes more than 58,000 attorneys in 140 practice areas.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Toyota Unintended Acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle and the Volkswagen Emission Scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton. Read more at simmonsfirm.com.

