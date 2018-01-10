Simmons Hanly Conroy elevates 10 attorneys to shareholder

ALTON — Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms, has elevated 10 attorneys to shareholder.

The new shareholders are Sarah Burns, Todd Gampp, Ellyn Hurd, Jamie Huss, Eric Johnson, Jean-Michel LeCointre, Andrew S. Murrie, Todd Neilson, Gary Payne and Jo Anna Pollock.

All of the new shareholders are based in the firm’s Alton office except for Hurd, who works in the New York office.

“Our attorneys dedicate their careers to helping people harmed by corporate wrongdoing, and I’m proud to recognize our new shareholder class with well-deserved promotions,” Simmons Hanly Conroy Chairman John Simmons said. “Through their work, the firm has given thousands of people a voice in the legal system.”

Burns focuses her practice on mass tort multidistrict litigation, prescription opioid litigation, consumer class action litigation and other complex business torts. Her caseload includes high-profile federal multidistrict litigation (MDL) such as the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Syngenta corn litigation and prescription opioids. She serves as the deputy chief of the firm’s opioid litigation team under the leadership of Shareholder Paul Hanly. Burns received her law degree from the University of Tulsa College of Law and her bachelor of science from the University of Missouri, Columbia.

Gampp focuses his practice on helping individuals and families affected by asbestos-related diseases like mesothelioma. He previously served as an assistant attorney general with the Missouri Attorney General’s office, where he was the lead attorney for the state in financial litigation and enforcement matters. Gampp earned his law degree from the Washington University School of Law and his bachelor of arts from the University of Missouri, Columbia.

Hurd concentrates her practice on litigating sexual abuse cases both nationally and internationally, multidistrict pharmaceutical cases and a variety of financial loss class actions. Previously, she was an associate at a law firm in New Bedford, Mass., where she focused on real property litigation and municipal matters. Hurd received her law degree from Boston College Law School and her bachelor of arts from Wellesley College.

Huss dedicates his practice to fighting for victims of mesothelioma and asbestos exposure, for whom he has helped recover millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. He previously served as the assistant attorney general representing the state of Missouri in financial litigation and enforcement matters in St. Louis County. Huss earned his law degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School and his bachelor of science from the University of Missouri, Columbia.

Johnson focuses his practice on pharmaceutical litigation, representing individuals who have been injured by dangerous drugs and defective medical devices. He has helped recover millions of dollars on behalf of his clients. He received his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law and his master’s degree in public health from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He holds a bachelor of arts from Augustana College.

LeCointre focuses his practice on helping individuals and families impacted by asbestos-related diseases like mesothelioma. He received his law degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and his honors bachelor of arts (cum laude) from the University of Utah at Salt Lake City.

Murrie concentrates his practice on representing clients in the area of mesothelioma and asbestos litigation. Previously, he also practiced in personal injury and commercial litigation and has helped recover millions of dollars on behalf of his clients. Murrie earned his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law and his bachelor of arts from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana.

Neilson dedicates his practice to protecting the rights of victims of asbestos exposure. In addition, he has more than a decade of experience representing individuals in the areas of personal injury, railroad injury, toxic torts and wrongful death. He has recovered millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients. He received his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law (cum laude) and his bachelor of arts from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

Payne serves as the firm’s risk management director and in-house ethics counsel. He also works with the Complex Litigation Team in class actions and mass tort multidistrict litigation. Payne earned his law degree from Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University and his bachelor of arts from Southeastern College of the Assemblies of God.

Pollock practices in the firm’s Complex Litigation Department, where she focuses on litigating international child sex abuse, environmental and class action cases. She has been appointed class counsel in multiple cases leading to the recovery of millions of dollars on behalf of victims. She also is very active in volunteer and pro bono work and in 2012 founded the Madison County Bar Association Internship Program to mentor high school students interested in the legal profession. Pollock received her law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law and her bachelor of arts from Lindenwood University (magna cum laude).

About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Prescription Opiates, Vioxx, Toyota Unintended Acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle and the Volkswagen Emission Scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in Alton, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and St. Louis. Read more at simmonsfirm.com.

