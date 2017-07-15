SIUE center partners with accountant for business strategy workshop

The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will partner with Susan Young of YCG Accounting to offer practical expertise on budget strategies for small business owners.

The Budget Strategy Workshop is set for 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Reliance Bank, 1254 University Drive in Edwardsville.

The 90-minute seminar is designed to help business owners financially map out their company’s 3- to 5-year growth plan.

Young became a CPA in 1999 and specializes in helping small businesses to understand and grow their companies.

“This is an opportunity business owners will not want to miss,” said SBDC’s Jo Ann DiMaggio May, Illinois Metro East SBDC interim director. “Chambers of commerce are encouraged to invite their members, as well as other business-building and networking organizations.”

There is a $15 fee to attend the information-packed session. Space is limited, so reserving a spot as soon as possible is advised. Every participant will receive a copy of the E Myth book, “Why Most Small Businesses Don’t Work and What to Do About It.”

For details and to register, call (618) 650-2929. Registration begins at 3 p.m. the day of the event.

siue.edu/business/sbdc

