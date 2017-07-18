Slice to meet you

“Alton is hungry for good things.”

Alton’s Dee Gehrs made this statement recently, and she and her husband, Steve, have just added their new restaurant to the list of options where diners can quench their appetites.

Nicky G’s Italian Eats, 1801 State St., is in a century-old building that once housed establishments such as Velloff’s Power Equipment and Nationwide Grocery Store. The choice of where to dish out their homemade Italian cuisine did not come easy to this couple.

“This location just really spoke to us,” Dee said. “It took us four years to find, and decide upon, the right spot. We had shopped several others as well.”

Being part of the preservation of Alton’s history was important to the Gehrs, as was a “retro kind of vibe.” Although renovations would be expansive, the location’s asking price was right. A city-provided statistic of 6,500 passersby each day also helped seal the deal.

“We love Alton,” Dee said. “We knew we wanted to build our business here. We love the diversity, we love working with the kids here. And the building just seemed to call us here.”

Dee also spent many years as a caterer, and plans to continue doing so.

“I need that interaction with a lot of different people,” she said. “With catering, you run in and out, set things up, serve your clients, clean things up, then on to the next one. Steve and I both just wanted to connect more one-on-one with people.”

They named the restaurant for their son Nick, a senior at Alton High School.

“Ever since he was little, we have called him Nicky G., and his favorite fast-food restaurant growing up was Fazoli’s,” Dee said.

Nicky G’s Italian Eats, however, isn’t fast food.

“The concept behind our restaurant is similar to how Panera Bread got its start,” she said. “We offer quick service in a casual, sit-down environment, and at least 80 percent of what’s on our menu is made from scratch.

“We offer homestyle Italian cuisine, but we also offer some American options such as chicken kabobs,” she said. “Many of our menu listings offer low-carb and vegetarian options. We even have gluten-free pasta and pizza crusts for our diners.”

When it came to transforming the structure into a comfortable dining atmosphere, the Gehrs had to renovate “basically everything.”

“Outside, we put in a new parking lot to meet the city’s requirement of 10 parking spaces,” Steve said. “We installed new siding and windows, accessible entry doors and bathrooms, along with a new heating and cooling system. The entire kitchen design was new, and with a commercial refrigerator and all the other food service and prep needs, we had to do all new electrical and plumbing upgrades as well.

“New paint and a whole new look completed the project, but when you come in and dine, you’ll see our tributes to Alton’s history all over the walls in the historical photos on display,” Dee said. “All of this would not have been possible if it weren’t for Steve and his skills.”

Steve, 55, is also a home remodeler as well as a local real estate broker. The Gehrs are both businesspeople.

“That’s what’s helped us keep going,” Dee said. “We have a solid plan in place, with benchmarks outlined and next steps scheduled. We aren’t just out here to have a lot of fun. We have a quality product, excellent service and a great venue to share with everyone. We also know what a successful business looks like.”

Dee, 50, spent a large part of her career years working in the St. Louis print news media industry before turning full time to her catering service in 2016.

“We believe that it’s never too late to pursue a dream,” Dee said. “Dreams are so important, and we always want to be encouraging others to keep trying.”

Open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, plans are in the works to offer dinner hours in the near future. The menu includes several choices for entrée salads, including its own Nicky G’s salad as well as make-your-own. There’s a variety of choices for soup, sandwiches, sides and the children’s menu.

And of course, there’s pizza and pasta choices. For pizza, options include Thai chicken, bacon and potato, and meatball. When choosing a pasta dish, diners can enjoy handmade lasagna or meatballs, or perhaps the Nicky G’s mac and cheese among the restaurant’s several options.

“We will be adding new things to our menu as we move forward, and changing it up to meet our customers’ wants and needs,” Dee said. “We will also offer special dishes at special times, such as during the holidays.”

During business hours, you can also call the restaurant at (618) 468-1077. The restaurant’s menu can be viewed on the website. For the latest information, the Gehrs suggest following the restaurant’s Facebook page, @NickyGsItalian.

nickygs.com

