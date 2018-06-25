SIUE center helps Godfrey business flourish

An Alton native has turned his passion for plants, soil science and agriculture into a growing business with Godfrey-based Heritage Farm & Fruit Trees.

Owner Patrick Gibson is pursuing his dream while feeding the community and supporting other local businesses with his high-quality fruit trees. He has received assistance with his venture from the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

SBDC Director Jo Ann DiMaggio May’s dedication and consistent one-on-one business services have included marketing research, business plan review and expertise in preparing financial documents and loan requests. The SBDC’s goal, according to May, is to provide timely and effective assistance to entrepreneurs to increase their chances for success.

“Pat never hesitates to ask questions and seek information,” she said. “He has worked extremely hard to get Heritage Farm & Fruit Trees up and running. I am always happy to advise clients, and provide resources and advice. The SBDC and I look forward to assisting Gibson as his company grows.”

Heritage Farm & Fruit Trees is an e-commerce farm that serves local communities, cider producers and homeowners who enjoy gardening and keeping their back yards flourishing with fruit trees.

Planting heirloom varieties and flavors differentiates the company from its competitors. Its disease-resistant fruit trees are planted based on a proven and successful European process of growing that Gibson has chosen specifically.

He said he wants the community to enjoy growing in their own back yard and taste flavors they have never savored before. Gibson hopes to expand his business to include nut trees, seeds, vegetables and berries.

Customers can pre-order trees online. Heritage Farm & Fruit Trees LLC can be contacted at (833) 609-1694 or info@heritagefruittree.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter