Snacking satellite

The Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe will soon open a satellite location on the lower level of Alton Square Mall, next door to the post office and directly across from Ross Dress for Less.

“We’re hoping for Monday at this point,” Cookie Factory owner Linda McCormick confirmed, referring to a target opening date of Monday, Nov. 20. Renovations of the space are in the final stages now.

What will be known as Cookie Express, the lower level satellite location will cater to patrons who wish to “get it and go,” with just cookies, snacks and beverages available. The Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe’s original location on the upper level will remain open and continue to offer “the whole line of product, the full and complete menu that customers have come to know over the years,” McCormick said.

Hours of operation for Cookie Express are planned for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday.

“We may expand hours for the holiday season, though,” McCormick said. “Right now we are still determining that.

“I’m excited about this and I think it’ll do good. If you want to run into Ross and you want to buy a snack, a soda or a cup of coffee, right now there’s no place downstairs to do that,” she said. “Now there will be.

“In 38 years, I have never laid anybody off because of poor business,” she said. “Business is slower now; it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out, but we’re trying to keep everybody working. That’s a big part of this, too.”

McCormick also hired an additional team member to help fill out the work schedule.

“My main goal is for all the people who work here now to get as many hours as they want,” she said. “They do a great job for me, so whatever I can do to give back to them, I’m going to do.”

McCormick has signed a one-year lease on the lower-level location. But she clarified that this expansion is not intended to be part of a complete move, in relation to the previously announced plan by mall owners to move current upper-level tenants to the lower level when they implement the overall mall redevelopment plan.

