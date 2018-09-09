Solid as a rock

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Charlie Maneke marks 35 years of ownership at Maneke Jewelers in Alton this summer, and is celebrating the milestone with his longtime employee and bench jeweler Lisa Bevill and the rest of his staff. Bevill has been employed at Maneke for the past 30 years.

ALTON | Irvin Maneke opened the doors on his dream back in 1946 on the site where CVS Pharmacy now stands on College Avenue. In June 1963, Maneke Jewelers made its move about half a block to 1633 Washington Ave. in the Washington Square Shopping Center, where it has been putting a little sparkle in everyday life ever since.

Irvin’s son Charlie Maneke is celebrating ownership of the business for 35 years in 2018. Charlie took over the reins from his father in June 1983. His father passed away in 2006.

“I’ve always been a jewelry maker,” Charlie Maneke said. “I was in the store when I was little, by my father’s side. I learned from being by his side, working together with him over the years. It was my first job, and it’s been my only job.”

Maneke’s bench jeweler, Lisa Bevill of Granite City, has been employed at the store nearly as long as Charlie has been owner. Bevill has been with Maneke for 30 years.

“I met Charlie in 1980; we went to school together in Quincy,” Bevill said. “I was working elsewhere in the St. Louis market when Charlie called me and asked me to come work for him in 1988. Charlie and I were already good friends, so I jumped on it and said yes. The commute to St. Louis every day was also taking its toll.”

Bevill said she spent years as an apprentice before becoming officially a bench jeweler.

“I have stayed here for the past 30 years because I know my job is secure,” she said. “Alton is a friendly town, too. I like the small town feel of Alton. It just feels right to me.”

As a bench jeweler, Bevill can do on-site work for customers including sizings, settings, solderings, and polishings.

“That is one real advantage we have here at Maneke Jewelers,” Maneke said. “We have a jeweler in house. Work doesn’t have to always be sent off for adjustment. Lisa is right here.”

Both Maneke and Bevill talked about changes they have seen over the years within the industry.

“Stackables, multiple rings for one finger, are a current trend,” Maneke said. “Yellow gold is also seeing a comeback in popularity, along with rose gold. We have also seen a shift from four-prong earrings to three-prong — what is known as martini style. Watches are another change. We still sell some, but not nearly as much as we once did.”

“There are lots of different materials being requested by customers now, such as titanium or ceramic wedding bands,” Bevill said. “Add-a-beads were a big thing when I got here, and those are not as popular anymore. We have also seen a shift in shape preferences with our diamonds, moving from a marquis or princess cut to more of a round or oval-shaped cut.”

As Maneke Jewelers keeps moving forward, Maneke knows the future of customer outreach depends upon the online world.

“While we are not doing online sales yet, we are rolling out a whole new website. And we have made our way into all the social media outlets.

“When it comes to fine jewelry, only about six percent buy online,” Maneke said. “Most want to touch and feel the item before they make their purchase. Another interesting note to make is when it comes to millennials. Millennials are often misunderstood. They like to work hard and invest wisely, they are educated consumers and they still like to buy engagement rings.”

“It’s been nice to be here this long,” Maneke added. “Having a talented bench jeweler here gave me an edge. I also think our customers know that they will get the best of service with every interaction they have with all of us. That is something that will never change.”

