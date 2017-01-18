Solid footing

EDWARDSVILLE — First to the Finish began in the basement of Mike Viano’s home in 1987.

He wanted to take his love of running to the public, offering service to track and field coaches and athletes in the form of equipment and attire. Mike eventually expanded the business from selling shoes out of his trunk to a mail order warehouse in his hometown of Carlinville, which opened the opportunity to serve athletes and coaches across the country.

In November 2016, with their 30th anniversary approaching, Mike Viano’s son Austin and the family that had grown up nurturing the First to the Finish brand took their next running step in expansion when they opened a new facility at 2341 Plum St. in Edwardsville. The expansion brought with it the office operations of First to the Finish along with the expanded retail location. Equipment offerings include apparel, shoes and supplies for athletes in volleyball, track and field, wrestling, swimming and cross country. They also offer screen printing and embroidery services as well as management of tournaments, meets and running events.

“Our goal is to not only bring our services to the community but to also have an impact on the community,” Austin Viano said. “We have already experienced a very warm welcome to the area by neighboring businesses and local residents.”

The expansion to the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon area came as a desire to reach the larger demographics the new location offers. With the original facility in Carlinville, they are now able to move to a southwestern territory of Illinois known for an athletic mindset exhibited by an extensive trail system.

“We are currently working with Madison County Transit to expand their trail system to our parking lot,” Austin said. “This will allow runners, walkers and bikers an opportunity to park at our location and jump right on the trails.”

The large retail facility offers clothing, shoes and equipment for the sports. There is a fitting and assessment area to help customers find the best shoe for their particular activity, be it a walking regimen or extensive long-distance training. Equipped with treadmill assessment tools, the idea is to identify the gait and walking pattern of each person to assure a proper shoe design and fit.

With the expanded facility comes a much larger warehouse area that serves the business’ national event management program. First to the Finish staff members travel throughout the United States overseeing events from 5Ks and marathons to volleyball tournaments. All of the event management, along with mail order services, are coordinated in the state-of-the-art office facilities at the new location.

The Carlinville facility will continue to be the shipping warehouse and screen printing and embroidery facility. Orders can be placed in the Edwardsville facility or via the customer service office operations, also in Edwardsville. A full catalog of their merchandise and services is available at the First to the Finish website.

“We are also happy to share a portion of our new location with The Bike Surgeon,” Austin said. “They reached out to us about the location and we agreed to lease a portion of our new building to their company.”

According to its owner Andy Gibbs, they are calling it The Bike Surgeon Outpost. It’s a satellite office of their Shiloh location, which continues to serve St. Clair County.

“We are offering full-service bike sales and repair based on the seasons,” Gibbs said. “We currently are focusing on repairs and sales. As spring weather approaches, we will expand those services to meet customer needs, and in the warmer weather we look to offer bike rentals and demonstration rides.”

First to the Finish and The Bike Surgeon are the two newest offerings in the area of Plum Street and Center Grove Road, which already offers Planet Fitness, Eclipse Car Wash, Annie’s and Showplace 12. Viano and Gibbs invite residents to stop in and see what they offer to the community.

fttf.com