Something to wine about

With a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20, downtown Alton now has its very own wine bar. Solera cut the ribbon outside its doors, signaling the official opening of the new venue at 212 W. Third St.

Solera offers local, New World, and Old World wines in a relaxed atmosphere. The five partners who have come together to offer some of the best wines to the region’s enthusiasts include Dr. Chris Aldridge, Dr. John Stirton, and Alton attorney John Sholar, along with Ryan Gray and Mario Choy.

“All of us are wine enthusiasts ourselves, and we love Alton,”Aldridge said. “Four out of the five partners live here; the other lives in nearby Florissant but frequents Alton.”

Andy Sholar is Solera’s general manager and Steve Green serves as the lead bartender.

The venue’s soft opening took place Sept. 29. During Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said, “I honestly don’t know what to say. From what this was to what it is in less than six months is incredible. This truly is a jewel.”

“We have over 100 types of wine right now, but we are ever expanding,” Aldridge added. “We also offer a selection of charcuterie, cheeses and chocolates, along with select local and regional craft bottled beers.”

Hours are from 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. They are closed on Monday. For more information, call (618) 433-9655 during regular hours or visit their website. You can also find them on Facebook, @solerawinesinc.

solerawinesinc.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter