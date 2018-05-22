South Roxana biodiesel plant on auction block

× Expand The facility's address is 7350 Illinois 111 in South Roxana.

SOUTH ROXANA | Maas Companies of Rochester, Minn., will auction St. Louis Biofuels’ $8 million, 12-million-gallon per year biodiesel plant.

Maas Companies specializes in the liquidation of specialized and renewable assets for private companies, courts, banks and lenders. The assets will be sold via a sealed bid auction; the deadline for offers is 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 27.

St. Louis Biofuels facility was originally built in 1995. As one of nine biodiesel plants in Illinois, the property underwent an $8 million upgrade in 2006 and an additional tank farm upgrade in 2014. The plant is multi-feedstock capable and used soybean and vegetable oil.

“This auction offers a great opportunity for a new owner since the industrial site has over 620,000 gallons of tank capacity and is applicable to several industries,” said Tyler Maas, director of sales and marketing for Maas Companies. “In addition, the location embraces the economic benefits of operating in a smaller community.”

Bidders interested in the plant should contact the auction company to receive access to due diligence documents prior to submitting a sealed bid.

Potential buyers are encouraged to schedule an inspection of the property and equipment during the below times or by private appointment:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 5

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 26

Other times are available by appointment.

Details of the sale are listed on the auction website or available by contacting the auction company at (507) 285-1444.

